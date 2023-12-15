WATCH: Rafael Nadal teaches young fan "easy" way to click selfie after practice session in Kuwait

Rafael Nadal recently turned teacher for his young fan who tried to click a selfie with the Spaniard in Kuwait. He taught the fan an easier way to take the photograph.

Nadal has been practicing on the courts in Kuwait ahead of his much-anticipated return to tennis following a nearly year-long break due to injury. His latest competitive appearance came in the second round of the Australian Open in January 2023. During the tournament, he sustained a hip injury which worsened over time and required surgical correction.

The 2024 season is thought to be the last leg of the 37-year-old's career. He is due to participate in the Brisbane International event, beginning on December 31, 2023.

Recently, he met with his fans in Kuwait after a rigorous training session at the Rafa Nadal Academy. During the interaction, the Spaniard encountered a young boy who wished to take a selfie with him. As soon as the boy leaned forward over the stands, the Spaniard quickly instructed him to turn around instead of leaning.

"Why don't you do it the other way, easy," the Spaniard said smiling.

The tennis star's piece of advice put a smile on the young fan's face.

"Thank you Rafa," the fan said.

The video of their brief exchange can be watched below.

Rafael Nadal: "I do not deserve to end my sports career in a press room"

Rafael Nadal recently reiterated that he is unwilling to draw the curtain on his illustrious career in a press room. He referred to his press conference in May 2023 when he announced his withdrawal from the French Open.

While responding to a question about harboring the thought of discontinuing tennis towards the latter end of his career, he said in a recent video:

"Of course, I have thought many times that it did not make sense to continue playing, that in the end, there have been many years, many things, many hours of work in which I did not see the result. But I still think what I said in the last press conference, that I do not deserve to end my sports career in a press room."

Nadal continued:

"I would like to finish in a different way, and I have fought and kept the illusion for that to happen. With doubts, with bad moments, very bad or better moments, but I think I have had the right people around me, as I have always had throughout my career: family, team, friends."

