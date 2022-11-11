Watch: Rafael Nadal thrills fans at ATP Finals practice with doubles training alongside coach Carlos Moya and team

After suffering an unexpected loss to Tommy Paul in the second round of the recently concluded Paris Masters, Rafael Nadal has landed in Turin to compete at the ATP Finals.

The Spaniard, who had a poor showing at Bercy, is ready to get rolling in the competition and has been seen practicing with his team and coach Carlos Moya in a video posted by ATP on social media. He practiced against Moya and one-time doubles partner Marc Lopez with his alternate coach Francisco Roig.

Nadal is the top seed in the event for the fifth time as a result of World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal. The Spaniard, who won the Australian Open and the French Open this year, will attempt to win the season-ending trophy for the first time in his career.

The southpaw leads the Green Group along with Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz. Stefanos Tsitsipas, on the other hand, leads the Red group alongside Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic.

José Morgado @josemorgado ATP Finals 2022 groups are out:



A good draw for Nadal, who avoids Medvedev and Djokovic…



Bad draw for Rublev. ATP Finals 2022 groups are out:A good draw for Nadal, who avoids Medvedev and Djokovic…Bad draw for Rublev. https://t.co/BKbInaVqwW

"My greatest and my most dangerous rival, without a doubt, is Novak Djokovic" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2022 French Open.

In an interview with media outlet ge, Rafael Nadal revealed that his greatest rival is 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic. He added that he took the Serb's name because of their historical rivalry and the fact that Djokovic is the closest to him in the number of Grand Slam victories.

"My greatest rival is Novak Djokovic," the Spaniard said, adding, "After all, he is the one who is closest to the number of Grand Slams, with 21. And for all the times we face each other, for our history. Out of all the active players, my most dangerous rival, without a doubt, is Novak."

Reflecting on his participation in the ATP Finals, Nadal stated in an interview with ATP that he is looking forward to his debut in Turin and would "try his best as always."

"It's always great news to be playing the last event of the year. That says that you had a great season, so I'm excited. Italy is a very close country for me. Being in Turin for the first time in my life, it's a new experience, so I'm very happy for that and I'm looking forward to seeing the stadium and the fans. I'll try my best as always," the 22-time Grand Slam winner said.

Poll : 0 votes