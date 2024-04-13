WATCH: Rafael Nadal treats fans at Barcelona Open to autograph and selfie session

Rafael Nadal was spotted interacting with fans in Barcelona while preparing for the upcoming ATP 500 event, which got underway earlier today. Nadal was last seen on the ATP tour during the Brisbane International where the Spaniard lost to Jordan Thompson in the quarter-finals.

Nadal, who is a 22-time Grand Slam champion, has been plagued by injuries since the beginning of last season. The severity of the hip injury was such that the Spaniard had to go under the knife, leading to him being absent from the 2023 season since last year's Australian Open.

During the event in Brisbane this season, the same injury flared up again delaying the timeline for Nadal's comeback in the major events. This involved last-moment withdrawals from tournaments like the Australian Open, BNP Paribas Open, and the Monte-Carlo Masters.

However, Rafael Nadal has arrived for the upcoming Barcelona Open and has been seen resuming his on-court practice. Nadal was seen in a jovial mood as he interacted with fans, gave his autograph, and clicked selfies with the fans.

"Rafa making fans happy in Barcelona". (IG)

Expand Tweet

12-time champion Nadal faces a tricky draw at Barcelona Open 2024

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2021

Rafael Nadal has one of the most impressive records at the Barcelona Open. The Spaniard has won the title for a record 12 times. He won this title for the first time in 2005 when he defeated Juan Carlos Ferrero in the final. He won the title last in 2021 by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the summit clash.

Overall Nadal has a record of 66 wins and 4 losses in this tournament. The Spaniard has won all the 12 finals he has contested in this tournament. 9 of the 12 times he has gone on to win the tournament without dropping a single set.

This time, Nadal will face the challenge of Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the first round. if he wins, this will pit Nadal against fourth-seeded Alex De Minaur in the next round. The Australian is known for his on-court speed and he recently reached the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters where he lost to Novak Djokovic in a tough match.

If he wins his matches, Rafael Nadal can square off against top seed Carlos Alacarz in the semi-finals.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : Will Rafael Nadal win the Barcelona Open in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion