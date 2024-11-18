WATCH: Rafael Nadal tricked into posing for a group picture by Australian BJK Cup team in Malaga ahead of his farewell

Rafael Nadal was tricked into posing for a group picture by the Australian team that featured at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup. The team met the Spaniard, who is preparing for his farewell campaign at the Davis Cup Finals, in Malaga.

Team Australia played their quarterfinal match against Slovakia on Sunday, November 17. Before the clash, team members including Ajla Tomljanovic, Daria Saville, and Olivia Gadecki waited for Nadal's arrival outside the practice court, plotting a plan to convince him to take a picture together.

The entire team positioned themselves to deceive Nadal into thinking they were already posing for a group picture. As the Spaniard walked past the team, they called him to join them. He wholeheartedly accepted their invitation as they clicked a few pictures.

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals and the Davis Cup Finals are scheduled at the Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga. The BJK Cup will conclude on November 20, a day after the commencement of the men's event.

Team Australia's campaign at the BJK Cup finals ended after losing 0-2 to Slovakia. Kimberly Birrell's efforts went in vain after a hard-fought three-set encounter with Viktoria Hruncakova, 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-3. Tomljanovic, who played with a left leg injury, was brushed aside by Rebecca Sramkova, 6-1, 6-2. With an unassailable 2-0 lead, Slovakia cruised into the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Nadal's campaign with Spain at the Davis Cup Finals will start with their quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Rafael Nadal doubtful of featuring in Davis Cup Finals' singles, says he will back off if he doesn't feel ready

The Spaniard at the 2024 Six Kings Slam (Source: Getty)

Rafael Nadal recently posed doubts about him playing in the the Davis Cup Finals singles. In a remark made to the Spanish Tennis Federation, the 22-time Grand Slam champion maintained that he would be the first person to dismiss himself from featuring in the singles matches if he doubts his chances of winning.

"First off, we’ll have to see how I feel in training and, if I really don’t feel I have a chance to win the singles, I’ll be the first to not want to play. If I don’t feel ready, I’ll be the first to speak to the captain (David Ferrer)," the Spaniard said.

The 38-year-old expressed hopes of winning the title, stating that he would contribute on and off the court for the team to achieve that.

"What I would like is obviously for the team to do well and have the chance to win another Davis Cup, whether I’m playing or cheering them on from the stands, to be honest." he added.

Rafael Nadal will play in the doubles match, where he is expected to pair up with World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz. They are joined by Roberto Bautista Agut, Pedro Martinez, and Marcel Granollers on the roster.

