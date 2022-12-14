Watch: Rafael Nadal tries new one-handed backhand ahead of the start of his 2023 season

In preparation for the start of the 2023 season, Rafael Nadal was recorded practicing a new move during his training session: a one-handed backhand.

One of the greatest players of all time, the Spaniard has a variety of powerful shots at his disposal which have helped him win 22 Grand Slam singles titles. His two-handed backhand is amongst the best in the game..

In a video that surfaced recently on Twitter, he was spotted practicing a new weapon for his arsenal. Despite his lack of experience with the one-handed backhand, the Mallorcan aced it and it looked like it could be something he could introduce to the courts in his 2023 season.

🎥: Nicholas Cheong IG

Rafael Nadal's most recent performance came during his Latin America exhibition tour with fellow tennis pro and World No. 3 Casper Ruud. The duo engaged in five matches, with Mexico being their final stop.

The Spaniard won the five-match series 4-1, with victories in Buenos Aires (Argentina), Bogota (Colombia), Belo Horizonte (Brazil), and Mexico, whereas Ruud only won in Quito (Ecuador).

"The main thing right now is to be able to get to the important tournaments in full physical condition" - Rafael Nadal sets his goals for 2023

Following the conclusion of his Latin American tour, Nadal revealed that his main goal for the 2023 season was to arrive at the important tournaments in "full physical condition."

"For me the main thing right now is to be able to get to the important tournaments in full physical condition. I continue to enjoy day-by-day and I continue to have goals that excite me at a professional level. I’m going to try to achieve them until my body or mind says enough. At the moment, that hasn’t happened so I want to continue," the Spaniard said.

"I am happy doing what I do, I love competing on the big stages and the love of the people encouraged me to continue. You can learn everything from Rafa – from any type of shot to mentality and professionalism," he added further.

The 36-year-old is next set to play for Spain in the inaugural United Cup in Sydney in 2023, alongside Spanish WTA star Paula Badosa. He will then travel to Melbourne Park as the defending champion of the Australian Open, which he won last year by defeating Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller.

