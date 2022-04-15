Watch: Rafael Nadal visits his academy in Mallorca, interacts with students

Rafael Nadal recently paid a visit to the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. A video uploaded to the academy's Twitter page documented the Spaniard's visit and his tour of its facilities.

During his visit, the King of Clay could also be seen interacting with students and signing autographs.

The Rafa Nadal Academy was founded in 2016 and is located in Nadal's hometown of Manacor in Mallorca. The academy is already among the most prominent sports centers on the planet and boasts incredible facilities. It recently opened a new player fitness zone comprising a 465-square-meter gym with state-of-the-art equipment.

The Spaniard's visit to his academy comes at a time when he is recovering from injury ahead of important tournaments on the claycourt calendar.

Rafael Nadal's comeback date uncertain

Rafael Nadal is yet to specify a date for his return as he continues to recover from a rib injury he sustained at the Indian Wells Masters in March. The Spaniard looked in great discomfort during the final against Taylor Fritz.

After his straight-sets loss to the American, Nadal revealed he had trouble breathing during the match. The loss put an end to the Spaniard's 20-match winning streak, which began at the start of the season.

It was later revealed that Nadal suffered a rib stress fracture and would be out of action for four to six weeks. As a result, the 35-year-old withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters and recently, the Barcelona Open, which he won last year. In a statement from Nadal's team, it was mentioned that his return date is uncertain.

"Rafa has just been withdrawn from the entry list in Barcelona. We don't know yet when he will be at his first tournament on clay this year. Hopefully, soon," the statement read.

Nadal has had an impressive 2022 season so far, winning three titles, the biggest of which was the Australian Open. The Spaniard came back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the final and win a record 21st Grand Slam title. He also won the Melbourne Summer Set 1 and the Mexican Open, not dropping a set in either tournament.

Nadal fans will be hoping he recovers in time to play at the Masters events in Madrid and Rome leading up to Roland Garros in May. He won the Italian Open last year after beating Novak Djokovic in three sets in the final.

