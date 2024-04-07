Watch: Rafael Nadal wears his emotions on his sleeve as he attends Real Mallorca's Copa del Rey final

Rafael Nadal attended his hometown football club Real Mallorca's match against Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey final.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner, who was born in Mallorca, arrived at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville dressed in formal attire. Nadal also donned an Real Mallorca scarf as he cheered on his hometown club from the stands.

The match went into extra time after the two teams finished 90 minutes of play at 1-1. Experienced central midfielder Dani Rodriguez had opened the scoring for Real Mallorca in the 21st minute. However, five minutes after the start of the second half, Athletic Club's attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet equalized.

In extra time, the tension was palpable as the two teams could not be separated. With five minutes to go and a penalty shootout on the horizon, an anxious Nadal was captured by the cameras fidgeting in his seat.

Ultimately, the match did go to penalties, with Athletic Club emerging triumphant 4-2. Mallorca's Manu Morlanes' spot-kick was saved, while Nemanja Radonjic saw his penalty miss the target.

Earlier in the day, Nadal had trained on clay wearing a Real Mallorca jersey. The Spaniard had also shared a snippet of it on social media with a caption and a trophy emoji.

"Let's go for all! We want that second," Nadal wrote in an Instagram post (translated from Spanish).

Rafael Nadal once purchased 10% of Real Mallorca

Rafael Nadal at The Netflix Slam

In May 2010, Real Mallorca entered into voluntary administration. At the time, the club's future looked bleak due to poor financial decisions made by Drac, the property company that owned it. The voluntary administration was aimed at easing the club's financial woes.

However, in July that year, Nadal, along with his uncle Miguel Angel, purchased 10 percent of Real Mallorca as part of a $2 million takeover by a consortium spearheaded by the club's former coach, Llorenc Serra Ferrer.

In December 2011, Nadal and Miguel Angel opted to sell their 10 percent shares to Utz Claassen, a German businessman who already had a 10 percent stakeholding in the club.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner is an avid football follower and supports Real Madrid. However, he has occasionally attended his hometown club Real Mallorca's matches as well. For instance, in January this year, Nadal saw the club clinch a 3-2 victory in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey over Girona.

On the tennis front, Nadal is currently working his way to recovery with his sights set on making the most of the clay season.

