Watch: Roger Federer adorably consoled by his son following Laver Cup farewell

Roger Federer's farewell match at the 2022 Laver Cup was overflowing with emotion but there was so much happening that the television cameras missed a poignant moment, which, thankfully, was captured by a fan in attendance.

Following an embrace from his wife Mirka, Federer burst into tears, finally hit by the realization that he had played the final match of his professional career. As Mirka walked up to embrace other members of Team Europe, the Swiss star was unable to control his emotions, but was joined by his son and other members of has family who proceeded to comfort him.

The 41-year-old played his last ATP match alongside long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal. The legendary duo went down fighting against the all-American pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock in their doubles clash on Day 1.

Federer was seen crying on more than one occasion following the encounter, with one of the most talked-about moments being when he and Nadal were seen weeping inconsolably while also holding hands.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion later opened up about the enduring moment that caught the imagination of fans worldwide. Over the course of an interview with the New York Times, he revealed that it was meant to be a "secret thank you."

“I think at one point, I was sobbing so hard, and I don’t know, everything was going through my mind about how happy I am to actually experience this moment right there with everybody. And I think that’s what was so beautiful about just sitting there, taking it all in while the music was playing, and the focus was maybe more on the singer [Ellie Goulding]," Federer said.

"So, you almost forgot that you’re still being taken pictures of. I guess at one point, just because obviously I couldn’t speak and the music was there, I guess I just touched him, and I guess it’s maybe a secret thank you," he added.

Ever since Roger Federer announced that he would return to action at the Laver Cup as one final hurrah, the annual event became one of the most eagerly-anticipated tournaments of 2022.

The tournament, which was his brainchild, thus became the center of the sporting world's attention as one of the greatest athletes of all time, called it a day at the O2 arena in London, leading to thousands and thousands of tributes from fans and celebrities all over the world.

