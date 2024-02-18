WATCH: Roger Federer and alpine ski racer Marco Odermatt exude style in matching tuxedos as they team up in new commercial for Swiss telecom giant

Roger Federer and the Olympic skiing champion Marco Odermatt recently starred in a new ad campaign for the Swiss telecom company 'Sunrise', which will be released on February 19.

Federer and Odermatt are both icons of their respective sports and have achieved remarkable feats in their careers. Federer, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has won 20 Grand Slam titles, the third most in men’s singles history, and has spent 310 weeks at the top of the ATP rankings.

Odermatt won the gold medals in giant slalom at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, as well as in downhill and giant slalom at the 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Courchevel.

The teaser for the commercial was posted on Sunrise’s Instagram account on Saturday, February 17, and it showed Federer and Odermatt in their respective hotel rooms, both dressed in sharp suits.

The 42-year-old then texted Odermatt, "See you downstairs in five?" to which Odermatt replied, "Roger 👍". The clip ended with a "Coming Soon" message, leaving the viewers hanging.

"To be continued on Feb 19th," the post was captioned.

"Nobody can ever fit into Roger Federer's big tracks he left, but I will try my best" - Swiss alpine ski racer Marco Odermatt

Marco Odermatt has previously discussed Roger Federer's enduring legacy beyond the realm of tennis, describing it as an ideal example for many.

In an interview with Olympics.com, Odermatt said that the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s behavior on and off the court is a great role model for many and that no other Swiss sportsperson can match his level of greatness.

"Nobody can ever fit into his big tracks he left, but I will try my best," Odermatt said.

Odermatt reminisced about his past interactions with the 42-year-old, stating that despite gaining valuable wisdom from him, he still had much more to learn from him.

"It's really nice to again be in contact with him," Odermatt added. "I got to meet him twice this year, a little bit on the shooting days as well as [during]hthe Laver Cup for a minute or two. He's just a nice guy and I already learned a lot and I still can learn a lot from him. I will try my best to be humble like he was. And yeah, he's still a big inspiration."

