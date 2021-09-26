Watch: Roger Federer and Andy Roddick have hilarious conversation about their daughters, Swiss says his girls"hardly talk" to him anymore

Roger Federer and Andy Roddick were recently filmed having a hilarious conversation about their daughters.

Federer is father to twins Charlene Riva and Myla Rose, who were born days after the 40-year-old won Wimbledon in 2009. The Swiss also has a set of twin sons who were born in 2014.

Roddick, meanwhile, is a father to two kids - Hank and Stevie. While his son, Hank, is around six years of age, his daughter, Stevie, is three.

Federer and Roddick were both in attendance on Day 2 of the Laver Cup and were seated beside each other during the matches. However, the conversation about their kids took place in what appears to be a parking lot.

The 20-time Major champion began by highlighting the busy lives his daughters lead.

"They are as busy as ever," Federer said. "I don't know, there's no slow days. I don't know if it's same in your life, I'm sure. The girls are unbelievable."

Andy Roddick responded by joking about how his young girl manages to get the upper hand on him every day.

"I get dominated by somebody this big every day," Roddick said.

Federer was quick to warn Roddick that he would be in for more testing times once his kids get older. The Swiss also added that his 12-year-old girls don't talk to him as much as he would like them to.

"Wait till they are here," Federer said pointing near his chest. "They hardly talk to you anymore."

To this, the American noted that Federer is on the cusp of some of the most challenging years as a parent, given his girls will soon be teenagers.

"You're almost on the verge of like actual problems," Roddick said.

Roger Federer's children at the 2020 Australian Open

The World No. 9 remarked that he often eagerly waits for his girls to come back from school, only to be met with sullen responses from them.

"You wait until they come back from school, and then you are like so excited and they are like ehh," Federer said.

Roddick thanked his stars that his kids are still young enough to show him enough love.

"My kids still actually like me most of the time," Roddick said

Federer, who was smiling and quite jovial throughout the conversation, concluded by saying that things were good.

"We're good, we're good," Federer said.

Andy Roddick makes first-ever appearance at the Laver Cup, sits beside Roger Federer in the stands

Roger Federer at the 2021 Laver Cup

Roger Federer and Andy Roddick attended Day 2 of the Laver Cup on Saturday and watched Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Nick Kyrgios.

The Swiss also stayed behind to watch Alexander Zverev take on John Isner.

Federer had also attended Day 1 of the event, and he will likely be in attendance on Sunday.

