Watch: Roger Federer applauds Daniil Medvedev's stunning bounce-back volley at the Shanghai Masters 2018

Roger Federer and Daniil Medvedev squared off against each other for the first time ever in the second round of the 2018 Shanghai Masters. Seeded first in the tournament, the Swiss took the first set against the unseeded Medvedev 6-4.

The second set started off similarly in close fashion, with the pair sharing their first four games. The Russian began his third service game in dominant fashion, pushing the 20-time Grand Slam champion immediately on the backfoot with a strong forehand down the line.

The former World No. 1 managed to return it with a lunging backhand, prompting Medevdev to come rushing towards the net for another forehand. Federer retrieved it once again, gifting an overhead smash to his opponent but Medvedev could not finish off the point. The resulting passing shot from the World No. 27 was not successful as well, as the World No. 1 smartly employed a volley to the other end of the court.

The defending champion, however, was not one to let go easily. He galloped at full-speed to hit a running forehand on the 26-year-old's backhand side. Medvedev put in a desperate lunge, somehow managing to make a connection. The ball fell close to the net, and the best efforts of the Swiss went in vain as it bounced back into Medvedev's own side of the net before he could get there.

To his credit, the 20-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged his opponent's miraculous play with a classy applauding gesture. Here is a video of the incident uploaded to YouTube by Tennis TV:

The top seed went on to lose the set, but won the match 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in three sets. He progressed as far as the semifinals, where he lost to thirteenth seed Borna Coric in straight sets.

Roger Federer is yet to lose against Daniil Medvedev in his career so far

Roger Federer has faced Daniil Medvedev thrice in his career so far and has come out of all three encounters on the winning side. The next meeting came after Shanghai in the same year at the Swiss Indoors Open in Basel.

José Morgado @josemorgado Roger Federer d. Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 in 64 minutes to reach a 12th consecutive Basel final. 151st career singles final. Still one of his quickest matches of the year...



[getty] Roger Federer d. Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 in 64 minutes to reach a 12th consecutive Basel final. 151st career singles final. Still one of his quickest matches of the year...[getty] https://t.co/M9JCoqUrYZ

Seeded seventh in the tournament, Medvedev met the top seed in the semifinals and succumbed to a straight-sets 1-6, 4-6 loss. The Swiss went on to win the tournament, defeating qualifier Marius Copil in the final.

José Morgado @josemorgado Roger Federer wins 9 of the last 11 games to beat Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-2 and reach the QFs in Miami. A great performance from the Swiss.



[getty]a Roger Federer wins 9 of the last 11 games to beat Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-2 and reach the QFs in Miami. A great performance from the Swiss. [getty]a https://t.co/0LdmBSQPLa

Their third and most recent encounter came at the 2019 Miami Masters. The pair met in the fourth round, where 13th seed Medvedev once again fell 4-6, 2-6 in straight seeds. The 20-time Grand Slam champion, seeded fourth in the ATP 1000 event, went all the way to win his 28th Masters title and fourth title in Miami.

Federer defeated defending champion John Isner in the final.

