Watch: Roger Federer delights ball kids at laver cup by posing for a selfie

Roger Federer bid adieu to the tennis world following the end of the Laver Cup on Sunday.

In a video posted by the ATP tour, the former World No. 1 spent some quality time with the ball kids of the tournament. Soon after the award ceremony, Federer was spotted among a party of young ball kids.

The Swiss maestro was all smiles as he clicked countless selfies with the enthusiastic kids.

"I would think it's going to be something similar; I don't see a reason to change it" - Roger Federer on changing Laver Cup format

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three

Roger Federer is one of the co-creators of the Laver Cup, a team event that held its fifth edition this year.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Federer was asked about any potential changes he might want to bring into the Laver Cup in five years. The Swiss replied to it by saying how he thinks the current format is doing well as "it's very exciting."

"Well, I would think it's going to be something similar. You know, I don't see a reason to change it. I think it's very exciting. I think the format seems to be rock solid," Federer said.

"As we went into it, I thought with the team about all different variations of the things that can happen, and so far it seems great," the Swiss added.

Roger Federer also spoke about his plans to extend the range of locations that the Laver Cup can be held in, hinting that they'd be willing to go outside North America to host the iconic tournament at some point in the future.

"Obviously in five years we will have then been in many different places. Then eventually, I don't know, Laver Cup will then move away from North America and start to spread out a little bit more. Where that is is not known, but I'm looking forward to, you know, see Laver Cup going on the road, really, and to great places."

With this year's event being held in Europe. the Swiss former World No. 1 heaped praise on the London crowd and was happy that the event could be held at the O2 Arena.

"So far I think we played in some amazing cities, amazing arenas with great crowds. London was no disappointment. It was fantastic. I'm so happy that the Laver Cup was able to come to the O2 Arena."

