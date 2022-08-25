Watch: Roger Federer features in footwear and clothing company's commercial

Tennis maestro Roger Federer recently starred in American designer Ronnie Fieg's commercial.

Ronnie Flag is an American footwear and clothing designer who founded Kith in 2011. The advertisement was indeed a promotional video for Fieg's upcoming partnership with Roger Federer.

Ronnie Fieg @RonnieFieg (RF)² by Ronnie Fieg & Roger Federer for On (RF)² by Ronnie Fieg & Roger Federer for On https://t.co/ErviuUezl6

In a video posted by Fieg featuring their collaboration on Twitter. In the short video, Federer can be seen hitting multiple shots, hitting forehands, backhands and slices, leaving several marks on the court.

The marks were later revealed to be (RF)², which are the initials of both Federer and Fieg.

When will Roger Federer make his comeback?

The Laver Cup Press Conference

The Swiss has spent over a year in rehab and has been unranked since the Monday after Wimbledon 2022. Federer has confirmed his participation in the Laver Cup, scheduled to commence on September 23 and end on September 25.

The veteran is set to team up with fellow Grand Slam winners Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray for Team Europe. It will also be the first time since the 2019 Australian Open that the Big Four of tennis will be participating together in the same tournament.

The former World No. 1 last featured in a tournament final at the 2019 Swiss Indoors, where he defeated Alex de Minaur, 6-2, 6-2. The 41-year-old failed to make a mark in any of the tournaments he has played since then. In an injury-laden year, Federer missed most of the 2020 and 2021 season.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner was last seen on court at last year's Wimbledon, where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 in the quarterfinals. In the same year, the veteran went under the knife for the third time in two years, leading to him pulling out of all the tournaments since then.

Federer won't be competing in the 2022 edition of the US Open and will thus be absent for the third consecutive year from the Grand Slam, which he won five times in a row between 2004 and 2008.

After the Laver Cup, Federer is expected to participate at the Swiss Indoors in October. The ATP tournament will presumably be Federer's last ATP appearance of the season with only the Paris Masters taking place the day after the tournament ends.

The Swiss recently posted a video of him practicing his groundstrokes on a tennis court. With only a month remaining for his comeback, Roger Federer will be hoping to be match-ready before he heads into the 2023 season.

