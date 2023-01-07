Watch: Roger Federer flaunts his padel skills in Dubai

Tennis icon Roger Federer is seemingly enjoying his retirement life as the Basel-born was recently spotted in Dubai flaunting his padel skills on court.

Padel is a hybrid of squash and tennis. On a court encased by glass and metal mash walls, it is typically played in doubles. The court is a third of a tennis court in size and the scoring is generally the same as tennis.

In a few videos surfacing online, the Swiss legend could be seen hitting the court as he engaged in the racquet sport. Visiting the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, the 41-year-old swung his padel racquet, deploying his iconic forehand a couple of times while returning shots.

"Roger Federer plays padel," read the caption on the online video.

Federer, 41, hung up his boots last year following his last professional match at the Laver Cup. In a career spanning over two decades, the Swiss won 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

"Commentating on tennis someday, who knows?" - Roger Federer on his retirement plans

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three

During his active years, Roger Federer enthralled his fans with his spectacular skills on the court, flaunting his tennis racquet and winning loads of accolades throughout his career. Despite retiring from tennis, the veteran's charm has remained intact.

Ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup, the former World No. 1 shed some light on his retirement plans, in an article in the Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger. The tennis icon stated that the idea of commentating on matches intrigues him, and he wouldn't mind trying his hand at that.

"I never thought I would say this. But six months ago, I suddenly thought: commentating on tennis someday, who knows?" said Roger Federer. "Although I always said I would never do that. But so to commentate on some matches at Wimbledon..."

He also stated that he dislikes the idea of retiring from the sport and just disappearing.

"I didn't want to take the fans' hope away and say: I'll be gone now. I always find it a shame when former super players retire and disappear... That's not me, I'm too fond of the sport and would like to be close to it. No matter in what form. I would like to continue with exhibition fights and I know that I still have the opportunity to fill stadiums," the veteran said.

