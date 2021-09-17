Watch: Roger Federer, LeBron James & Rihanna come together in star-studded commercial

Roger Federer recently joined hands with Rihanna, LeBron James and Patti Smith to promote luggage brand RIMOWA's latest line of mobility essentials. The four can be seen in the latest cinematic campaign released by the brand.

RIMOWA is a high-end luggage manufacturer that was founded in 1898 in Germany. However, they are now owned by French fashion powerhouse Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH).

The brand brought Roger Federer on board back in 2018, and teamed up with LeBron James in 2019. They have now added global icon Rihanna to their roster, who makes her first commercial appearance for the brand in their latest advert - which can be watched below:

In the new commercial, RIMOWA offers the audience a glimpse of its 'Never Still' collection which includes backpacks, small suitcases, crossbody bags, and tote bags.

The commercial is 90 seconds long and shot in a fast-paced yet poetic manner. It is based on the premise that stars like Roger Federer, LeBron James, Rihanna and Patti Smith have demanding lives and often have to spend different hours in different locations - which makes travel a necessity for them.

But the video talks about the importance of pausing every now and then while traveling, in order to cherish the wonders of a place and its people. It also uses word play by claiming that people like Federer, Rihanna, Smith and James are never still.

I became accustomed to a demanding travel schedule that allowed little time to appreciate the places I was visiting: Roger Federer

Roger Federer has a very hectic travel schedule.

In a short message released along with the cinematic campaign, Roger Federer can be seen highlighting his hectic travel schedule. As a tennis player and global celebrity, Federer often has to visit multiple countries in a span of days.

"Like many others, I became accustomed to a demanding travel schedule that allowed little time to appreciate the places I was visiting," says Roger Federer.

Roger Federer, like billions of others, was stranded at home during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In that context, the Swiss star points out how a break from traveling gave him a new perspective on life as well as his surroundings.

"But the pause that came with not being allowed to travel allowed me a new perspective," Federer adds. "It gave me a chance to connect with the beauty of my surroundings in a much more meaningful way."

Edited by Musab Abid