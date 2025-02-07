WATCH: Roger Federer left doubting himself about 'On' logo in hilarious promo skit with Elmo

Roger Federer recently starred in a hilarious ad campaign alongside Sesame Street’s beloved red muppet, Elmo, for the Swiss athletic shoewear brand On. The fun collaboration left Federer doubting himself as Elmo playfully challenged his understanding of the ‘On’ logo.

The former World No. 1 maintained his partnership with the Swiss company even after retiring in September 2022 following the Laver Cup. He also appeared in several ad campaigns for the brand.

On Thursday, the athleisure brand teased its upcoming collaboration with 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in a short Instagram clip, where he appeared alongside Elmo. The next day, Federer and Elmo reunited in a playful Super Bowl commercial, sharing a fun and adorable conversation while showcasing the brand's new white sneaker.

Trending

In an Instagram video shared by the running shoe brand, Elmo playfully teased Federer about his grip on the alphabet while debating the spelling of the brand's logo. During the exchange, Elmo also mentioned his love for Federer.

Elmo: “Oh, Mr. Roger Federer, why does it say Q and C on your shoes?

Roger Federer: “That's an O and N for on..”

Elmo: “Well, you know, Elmo knows his alphabet and that’s definitely a Q and a C.”

Federer: “Trust me, Elmo, it's on.”

Elmo: “OK. But, you know, Elmo loves you, Mr. Roger Federer, even if you don't know your alphabet yet.”

Expand Tweet

Later that day, the Swiss pro shared a smiling selfie with the cartoon icon Elmo on his Instagram story.

Roger Federer's Instagram story (Image via @rogerfederer)

Roger Federer wants to stay involved in tennis to avoid feeling like an 'alien'

Roger Federer at 2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 12 - Source: Getty

After retiring in 2022, Roger Federer wanted to remain connected to tennis. He stayed involved with the sport through the Laver Cup, the tournament he founded, serving as its ambassador.

In a September 2024 interview, Federer admitted that he missed playing in tournaments. He shared that returning to the tennis scene made him realize,

“I’m happy I went back right away to some tournaments, I feel I ripped the Band-Aid off quite quickly, and when I walk around the tennis sites, I still feel I belong there,” he said.

He also mentioned that he still didn’t feel like an "alien," which was a good thing because people tend to forget retirees sooner than they realize. He said:

“I don’t feel like an alien, which is a good thing because you can feel like that very quickly.

“People (and) players ask you ‘what are you doing here?’ and you’re like ‘exactly -- if you keep talking like this, I will never come back’,” said the 43-year-old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins