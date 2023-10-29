WATCH: Roger Federer meets the South African team in dressing room after their 2023 Rugby World Cup win

Roger Federer was seen in the dressing room of the South African rugby team, posing with them after their stunning victory over New Zealand in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.

Federer supported the Springboks throughout the tournament and joined them in their celebrations after they lifted the trophy on Saturday, October 28. The former World No. 1 has a deep bond with South Africa since his mother, Lynette Federer, was born and grew up there. He also holds dual citizenship in Switzerland and South Africa.

The 42-year-old is also known for his philanthropic work in the African continent, where he has funded education and sports projects for children through his foundation.

Federer was among the 80,000 spectators who witnessed the thrilling final at the Stade de France, where defending champions South Africa defeated New Zealand 12-11. It was the fourth time that South Africa have won the Rugby World Cup.

The clip was shared by the official social media page of the Rugby World Cup on Sunday, October 29.

"Game recognizes game 🤝," the post was captioned.

Roger Federer’s insights on finding new passions after retirement

The Swiss at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters

Roger Federer recently shared his post-career life experiences, where he focuses on staying fit and being with his family.

The Swiss legend spoke on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast and revealed how he felt about retirement. He admitted that it took him some time to adjust to the new situation.

"That's a good question, I am not sure what I thought it was going to be," he said. "I just, I think I was open to the idea to see, let's find out. I did not have any plans per se because you know I was trying to always come back and all of a sudden, I realised, 'That's it'."

"And then I am like, 'Okay, well it's over and what now?' And so I think now, since six months, I feel like I am more in charge of my schedule. Whereas before, I was still just, how do you say, it was more the afterburn of having just retired," he added.

Roger Federer bid farewell to the sport in September last year, playing his last match at the Laver Cup in London. He teamed up with Rafael Nadal for a doubles match, but they were defeated by the American duo of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in three sets, 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9.

