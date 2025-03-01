WATCH: Roger Federer melts hearts while playing tennis with kids post-retirement in adorable moment

Roger Federer, besides being known for his legendary records in the tennis world, has also established his name for uplifting young talent. While the Roger Federer Foundation consistently works to provide education and other necessary equipment for children, the legend himself was seen extending a hand of support amid his recent visit to France.

Ad

Federer is a global brand ambassador for UNIQLO, a Japanese clothing retailer. The ATP legend signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the globally renowned brand in 2018 and the deal continues even after Federer retired from tennis in 2022. Amid one of the promotional events, the 43-year-old took to the streets of France to spend time with children.

Journalist Sarah Pereira shared a video of Roger Federer's recent trip to France.

"@rogerfederer came to La Courneuve on February 28th 🎾🎾🎾The global ambassador of the UNIQLO brand and tennis champion made a donation of thermal clothing and encouraged young emerging tennis talents, 👟" the post caption said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The video included adorable glimpses of his visit during which the ATP legend was seen spending quality time with youngsters and kids. He showcased some of his signature shots, including forehands and to fans' surprise, a high-class tweener. The ex-pro was also seen sitting down on the court with kids as he shared laughter and wrote memorable messages on little hearts stuck to a whiteboard.

The Instagram reel became even more engaging with Kendrick Lamar's recent Super Bowl performance as the background music.

Ad

Roger Federer stuns fans with his stylish yet classy appearance in Dubai

Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2024 - Opening Night Gala - Source: Getty

Besides his trip to France, Roger Federer was also spotted cherishing a relaxing day out in Dubai. The former pro was dressed in an adorable grey t-shirt paired with pale pink trousers that made his appearance stand out. The update emerged after a server from the bar he visited dropped an update on his Instagram.

Ad

Sharing a picture alongside the 20-time Grand Slam champion, the ONDA Replenishment Bar's staff member wrote:

"So thankful for the chance to personally serve the incredible Mr. @rogerfederer today at Onda Restaurant & Cafe. It’s moments like these that make my job so rewarding. Thank you for dining with us – it was a true pleasure having you! 🙌🍽️."

While the ATP legend took time to visit the 'city of gold', top-ranked tennis stars including Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix-Auger Aliassime are gearing up for the title match at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Surprisingly, Federer remains the ATP star with the most wins on the prestigious courts of Dubai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins