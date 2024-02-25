WATCH: Roger Federer and his parents Robert & Lynette enjoy 'Fast and Furious'-style Tuk-Tuk ride in Thailand 

Roger Federer is currently vacationing in Thailand with his family, and it appears the Swiss maestro is having the time of his life.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion previously shared a couple of photos of himself enjoying time in Thailand -- posing with a traditional bamboo hat, going for a leisurely gondola ride and more.

On Sunday, Federer gave another update for his fans, sharing a video of his Tuk-Tuk ride. The short clip also included a look at his parents Sebastian and Lynette, who rode the Tuk-Tuk behind the former World No. 1. Federer was in high spirits, beaming with joy on the ride and exulting loudly as the vehicle picked up speed.

"Fast and Furious: Tuk-Tuk edition," Federer captioned the video.

