WATCH: Roger Federer picks up his tennis racket again, dazzles fans in Paris during promotional event for Uniqlo

Roger Federer was recently seen hitting some tennis balls during the inauguration of a court on the northern outskirts of Paris. The Swiss was promoting Uniqlo as part of their Around the World with Roger Federer campaign.

The 42-year-old joined the Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo in 2018. Federer donned the brand's clothing for the first time during the first round of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships as he wore the traditional white of the tournament with the Uniqlo logo on the upper left side of his chest.

Though he retired from tennis in 2022, the 20-time Major champion still picks up his racket from time to time to hit some balls. The Swiss, who is currently doing Uniqlo's Around the World with Roger Federer campaign, was recently seen at the inauguration of a tennis court in a neighborhood on the northern outskirts of Paris. Federer was also seen playing some tennis alongside other kids.

Federer left Nike after 24 years in 2018 (partnered in 1994) to sign a $300 million 10-year contract with Uniqlo. Speaking on his partnership with the Japanese brand, the former World No. 1 said that he joined Uniqlo as they treated him as more than a tennis player which made him feel special.

Federer was quoted as saying (via the Uniqlo official site):

"I might stop playing tennis at one point, but will not retire from life. Being connected with LifeWear is great because it shows that UNIQLO sees me more than just a tennis player. And that is really, really special to me."

"If I can make tennis look stylish, I think I should do that" - Roger Federer

UNIQLO's Around The World with Roger Federer

On the occasion of the launch of his first fashion collection with Uniqlo in collaboration with designer Jonathan Anderson, Roger Federer paid homage to tennis fashion icons Rene Lacoste and Stan Smith and said that he wanted to follow their footsteps if possible.

"We have such a great style history in tennis. Rene Lacoste and Stan Smith were wonderful tennis players. I feel it’s important to remember where we came from. And if I can make tennis look stylish, I think I should do that," the Swiss maestro said via the New York Times.

The 42-year-old explained that his design, though inspired by tennis, was not strictly meant to be worn on-court. He also added that the clothes could be worn on the streets and one could still look stylish in them.

"My collection is designed to be worn while you are playing or afterward. It’s been difficult for some reason, I don’t know why, to do this crossover — from on court to off court. Not the sweaty look, of course, but let’s say you don’t sweat, you can still wear my clothes to walk on the street and look stylish," Federer added.

For his Around the World with Roger Federer campaign, the Swiss has also been to New York and Shanghai.

