Watch: Roger Federer destroys opponent at table tennis before leaving for 2022 Laver Cup Gala

It has been more than a week since Roger Federer revealed that the 2022 Laver Cup will be his last tournament as a professional tennis player. Federer has struggled with a knee problem for the last three years, forcing him to make the difficult decision to end his glorious 24-year-long career.

Just as the players were about to leave for the Gala dinner at Somerset House yesterday, the Swiss legend squared off against Argentine Diego Schwartzman in a game of table tennis. While making their shots, the two players hilariously produced grunts like they usually do on a tennis court. The 41-year-old shared a short clip on social media in which he won two points, and wrote:

"Just a quick warmup before the Gala."

The upcoming exhibition tournament was already one of the most awaited events of the season, given that Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray were coming together to play for Team Europe for the first time. Fans are now even more thrilled because of Roger Federer's news.

The Swiss star will team up with Nadal to take on Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World tonight, which will be his last professional match.

"Truly a special player" - Pete Sampras sends message for Roger Federer

Former World No. 1 Pete Sampras has joined the rest of the world to pay tribute to Roger Federer, who will bid adieu to tennis tonight after his doubles match at the 2022 Laver Cup. In a video message, the 14-time Grand Slam winner showered praise on the Swiss star for his professionalism and the way he conducted himself throughout his career.

"Not really sure where to begin, so I'll just start from the very beginning," Sampras said. "When I first played you, you were 19 years old, an up-and-coming player and people were talking about you. And we had a great battle on the Centre Court of Wimbledon. And you took me down. Tough five-setter. And I just remember walking off the court, feeling like 'I met my match'. Truly a special player."

"Little did I know, 20 years later, that you would have 20 majors, be number one for years, dominate our sport -- basically do it all. I know through those 20 years, that you sacrificed, dedicated yourself, got your body right, I don’t think people saw that side of you because you made the game look so easy. But I know you are the ultimate professional when it comes to preparing. You will be missed," he added.

