Watch: Roger Federer posts epic video, including a fake WhatsApp chat, showing his journey to Boston for the 2021 Laver Cup

Roger Federer recently uploaded a goosebump-inducing video reel on Instagram, which included a hilarious but fake Whatsapp chat with the members of Laver Cup's Team Europe. The video reel also showcased some of Federer's best moments from previous editions of the event.

The 20-time Major champion is currently in Boston, where the fourth edition of the Laver Cup got underway on Friday. However, Federer will not be seen in action on the court since he is recuperating from a third knee surgery.

Given the grand scale at which the Laver Cup is hosted, there has been quite a bit of fanfare around the event. And Roger Federer has been at the forefront of most promotional videos, which is not surprising given he is the founder of the event.

Quite a few fans expected Federer to stay at home and follow the action on his television, but the 40-year-old surprised one and all with his presence in Boston. The video reel of his make-believe journey to Boston can be viewed in the Instagram post embedded below:

In the video, we see a phone receiving a message alert, which turns out to be one from Stefanos Tsitsipas. Roger Federer then proceeds to pick up his phone and open the WhatsApp app to a group named "Team Europe Group Chat".

We then see Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Matteo Berrettini (we are seemingly seeing the app from Berrettini's phone's perspective), Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev send a flurry of messages, asking Roger Federer to join them in Boston. The initial part of the chat goes as follows:

Tsitsipas: "I miss Roger. Think he can come?"

Meddy (Daniil Medvedev): "there's no chance."

Rublev: "that would be sick"

Ruud: (sends a series of flame emojis)

Matteo Berrettini: "Who's gonna text him? Let's get it done."

At that point the Italian adds Roger Federer to the group and greets him with a "Ciao Ruggiero".

Federer then replies with a "Ciao Belli. Let's go boys!!" and immediately posts a picture of himself doing a fist pump.

Alexander Zverev joins the party at this point by saying, "Where's my dubs partner?" to which Berrettini replies with a "Daje grande."

Zverev then sends the message "let's get this 4PEAT", in a reference to their three titles on the trot. Federer responds with a "You think I'd miss?" to conclude the make-believe WhatsApp chat.

We then see the Swiss maestro peek out of a car, open his mask and say, "Let's go, Team Europe." The video then proceeds to show some of Federer's best moments from the previous editions of the Laver Cup.

"It's great to see Rod Laver time and time again at the Laver Cup" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer poses with the Laver Cup trophy

Roger Federer spoke about his idol Rod Laver in a separate video posted on his Instagram stories. In that, Federer expressed his delight at being able to honor Laver with a tournament named after him.

The Swiss also revealed that watching Laver revel in the atmosphere of the event makes him happy.

"It's great to see Rod Laver time and time again at the Laver Cup and be able to honor the great man with his own cup now," Roger Federer said. "Is wonderful seeing him part of a Mexican wave or seeing him have a great time at the weekend - is everything for me."

It also appears that Roger Federer's coach and good friend, Severin Luthi, has traveled with him to Boston. The latter posted a picture of the two on his Instagram handle separately.

