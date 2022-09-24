WATCH: Roger Federer produces once-in-lifetime shot in last match of illustrious career, leaves commentators dumbfounded

Roger Federer produced a magical moment in the last match of his illustrious career on an emotional night at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London on Friday.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced the sport, Federer announced last week that the Laver Cup would be his last tournament before he wades off into the sunset.

Having not played in more than a year since losing to Hubert Hurkacz in the 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinals, Federer teamed up with his good friend and arch-rival Rafael Nadal against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Despite lacking his usual fluency on the court, Federer held serve all five times in the match. However, a 'perfect' ending was not to be, as he and Nadal squandered a match point before going down in a match tiebreak.

Nevertheless, Federer provided a moment for the ages in the third game of the match - drilling the ball into the minuscle gap between the net chord and the net while attempting a 'round-the-post' shot. Initially, it looked like a winner from the 20-time Grand Slam winner before replays showed that Federer had hit a near impossible shot - which unfortunately didn't count as a winner.

Here's the video of Federer's incredible shot that dumbfounded commentators and fans alike:

Federer and Nadal made a bright start on the night - capitalizing on a late break to take the opener. The legendary duo got back on serve midway through the second before Nadal saved multiple break points to hold.

In the ensuing match tiebreak, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal squandered a 3-0 lead and saw a match point on Federer's serve, as a perfect ending was not to be.

Nevertheless, the result was secondary on the night as the tennis world celebrated the career of arguably one of the greatest players of all time.

"It’s been a perfect journey; I’d do it all over again" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Having not played competitively in more than a year, Roger Federer understandably lacked fluency, and his movement wasn't at its best.

While he held serve all five times in the match, the 41-year-old didn't serve and volley or make many net interceptions. That left Nadal to do the bulk of the work from the back of the court.

Miraculously, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal caught fire at the fag end of the first set to take the opener. After an early exchange of breaks, the legendary pair came within two points of victory in the second set. They came even closer as the first match point of the match came Federer and Nadal's way in the ensuing match tiebreak. However, Federer netted a forehand and lost his next service point as well before Sock drilled a winner down the line to bring the match to a close.

An emotional Federer said in his on-court interview that he would like to relive his career all over again, if given the chance.

"It's what I wanted it to be, so thank you. It's been a perfect journey, and I'd do it all over again."

Renowned for his signature single-handed backhand, the 41-year-old made many world-class players look utterly ordinary as he epitomized poetry in motion on a tennis court. The Swiss maestro is widely regarded as a touch artist who used the tennis court like a canvas to showcase his silken prowess.

It goes without saying that Roger Federer's greatness transcends the sport as he inspired many a player to take up the racquet. A quintessential gentleman both on and off the court, Federer knows his legacy goes well beyond numbers as he now heads into a golden sunset.

