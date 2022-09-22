WATCH: Roger Federer receives an adorable gift as a fitting salute to his illustrious career

Roger Federer has arrived in London for the ultimate tournament of his career – the Laver Cup. Expectedly, the Swiss maestro has been swarmed by journalists trying to get detailed accounts of various aspects of his career before his swansong.

In one such interview, Roger Federer received an adorable gift, symbolizing his glittering career. The former World No. 1, who has been a part of the “Greatest Of All Time” debate alongside arch-rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, was gifted a plush toy goat to seemingly put the GOAT debate to rest.

Federer noticed the sweet gift as he entered the interview room and went for his chair. The interviewer expressed that it was an appropriate gift, given his impressive career achievements. The 20-time Major champion was mesmerized by the kind gesture and couldn’t take his eyes off it.

“Oh! Look at that! Thank you, thank you! Too sweet. Too kind. Thank you,” he said.

The interviewer further left it up to Roger Federer to decide whether he wished to keep the gift or pass it on. The Swiss legend was humble enough to declare that he may have to pass it on when the time comes.

“Maybe, down the road, I’ll have to (pass it on),” he remarked.

John McEnroe puts an end to the GOAT debate involving Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are a part of the GOAT debate

John McEnroe, who joined Roger Federer in London for the Laver Cup as the captain of the opposing team, did an interview where he settled the debate regarding the Greatest Of All Time.

McEnroe was of the opinion that each of the three dominated a particular surface in their careers and thus different surfaces had different GOATS.

The tennis veteran believed that Roger Federer was a grass-court legend, Rafael Nadal was the king of clay-courts, while Novak Djokovic ruled the hard-courts.

“The greatest grass court player of all time is Roger, the greatest hard-court player is Novak and the greatest clay court player is Rafa,” he said.

In an interview with Eurosport, McEnroe elaborated that relying on the Grand Slam count was not the conclusion of the GOAT debate.

“No. It should be measured by a combination of everything, as I think anyone in sport understands. You can make an argument for any of these three legends on any of the different surfaces over the course of how many events they won, how many majors, how many other tournaments, how little they pulled out of events, how consistent they were,” he opined.

“Roger had 36 straight Grand Slam quarter-finals and 23 straight semi-finals, so you can look at those type of things and say well Roger gets the edge. You can make an argument for all of them, and we’ll be talking about that for the next 10 years, which one is better,” he added.

