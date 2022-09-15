Watch: Roger Federer's emotional speech after winning first of his 20 Grand Slam titles

Roger Federer sent the tennis world into shock on Thursday by announcing his decision to retire at the Laver Cup to be held in London from September 23-25. With the Swiss maestro hanging up his racquet after winning a staggering 20 Slams, it's a good time to revisit his maiden Major win on the lustrous lawns of the 2003 Wimbledon Championships.

Seeded fourth, he earned wins over Lee Hyung-taik, Stefan Koubek, Mardy Fish, and Feliciano Lopez to reach the last eight. The former World No. 1 then staved off challenges from Sjeng Schalken, Andy Roddick and Mark Philippoussis to win his first Grand Slam title.

Federer dropped just a solitary set on his way to the win — against Fish in the third round. Following his 7-6(5), 6-2, 7-6(3) win over Philippoussis in the final, the-then 21-year-old spoke his heart out. Saying that he never thought it was possible to win a Slam, Federer said:

"Thank You; no it's an absolute dream for me coming true, and I was always joking around when I was a boy, you know, 'I'm gonna win this', now I have it," Federer said. "It's such a nice trophy, and I am just so happy the way I played, and I never thought it was possible to win a Grand Slam."

When asked by former television presenter Sue Barker if he could play better than how he performed in his final few matches, Federer replied:

"I think, maybe, the best two matches of my career and kept it going in the final. It's just incredible right now."

"Thought I had to throw in the white towel" - Roger Federer had doubts if he could overcome fourth-round hurdle

Roger Federer poses with the trophy with his former coach Peter Lundgren

It was not a smooth passage for the Swiss maestro on his way to his first Slam. A severe back pain threatened to cut short his quest for the 2003 Wimbledon title in the fourth round.

Roger Federer had to call for the trainer after playing a couple of games against Feliciano Lopez. With the help of a massage and some painkillers, he found the strength to fight. After saving a set point in the first set, Federer won 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-4.

When asked about that match, Roger Federer admitted that quitting did cross his mind:

"That was a hell of a shock, you know. I thought I had to throw in the white towel. But somehow I came through. My back got better, and my game got better. Here I am standing. I don't know how I did it."

Federer couldn't suppress his emotions while talking about the immense support he received over the fortnight.

"A lot of people came from Basel and home, and it's so nice to share this moment, and thanks to everybody, it's great," the Swiss said before breaking down into tears.

Federer went on to add 19 more Slams to his illustrious career, including seven more at Wimbledon. A knee injury and subsequent surgery have kept him out of action since the 2021 edition of the grasscourt Major, where he was beaten by Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.

Roger Federer ends his spectacular 24-year professional career with a whopping 103 singles titles, having held the top spot for 310 weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks.

