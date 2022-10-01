Watch: Roger Federer's father Robert seeks out Rafael Nadal to hug him at 2022 Laver Cup

It has been just over a week since Roger Federer teamed up with Rafael Nadal to play his last professional match at the 2022 Laver Cup. Federer later revealed that days before publicly announcing his retirement, he had informed Nadal of his decision to hang up his tennis racquet. The Spaniard was originally supposed to give the Laver Cup a miss to tend to his wife, with whom he is expecting a baby, and also since he's not fully fit.

However, the Spaniard came to play just one match and make sure that his long-time friend could get the final match he wanted. Although the legendary duo had a match point in the super tie-break, they ultimately lost to Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

It was an extremely emotional night that marked the end of an era. The Swiss legend cried and so did his teammates and the entire tennis world. A number of fan-made videos have appeared online that show moments missing from the telecast of the event.

In the latest clip, the Swiss legend's father Robert Federer can be seen asking his son about Nadal. As soon as Roger points in a certain direction, Robert walks over and gives the Spaniard a warm hug.

"Convinced about a few players with 20-plus Grand Slams in the future" - Roger Federer

Speaking to media recently, Roger Federer was asked if he thought Carlos Alcaraz could follow in the footsteps of the 'Big 3' and win 20 Grand Slam titles. The Swiss legend stated that he would wait for a player to win five or seven Majors first and then start thinking about a bigger number.

“You don’t want to have that price tag, ‘you’re the one who’s going to win 20-plus’. I think that’s not fair because nobody can predict that type of number. Once you reach maybe five, seven, you can say like, ‘Okay, now we can start talking. But we never talked about 20 with me. We always talked about maybe you could reach 15. It just starts to increase more and more," Roger Federer said.

However, the 41-year-old also believed that in the future, multiple players will end up with 20+ Grand Slam titles.

“You know, everything’s slow nowadays. Indoors is not what it used to be. It wasn’t like this type of surface (pointing to a wooden floor), where it was like lightning. That’s why I think there will be more players in the future with I’d say five-plus slams. Because once you get on a roll, you can stay on a roll. I do believe at some point, somehow, there will be definitely a few players with 20-plus Slams. I’m convinced about that," he added.

