  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Shanghai Masters 2025
  • WATCH: Roger Federer's twin daughters & sons steal the show in very special appearance at Shanghai Masters ahead of their father's doubles exhibition

WATCH: Roger Federer's twin daughters & sons steal the show in very special appearance at Shanghai Masters ahead of their father's doubles exhibition

By Rudra Biswas
Modified Oct 10, 2025 14:41 GMT
Roger Federer
Roger Federer's twin daughters and sons adorably wave to camera while watching Daniil Medvedev's Shanghai Masters QF win | Image Source: Getty

Roger Federer's twin daughters Myla and Charlene and sons Leo and Lenny made a rather rare appearance at the 2025 Shanghai Masters on Friday (October 10). The pair of twins, who have traveled with the Swiss maestro for the eighth ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year this week, were visibly in high spirits as they enjoyed some quarterfinal action at the tournament.

Ad

Myla-Charlene (16) and Leo-Lenny (11) were hardly in the tennis world's eye during their father's days as an ATP pro in the 2010s. Following the 20-time Major winner's retirement from the sport at the 2022 Laver Cup, they have made relatively more public appearances.

Earlier this week at the Shanghai Masters, Roger Federer's 11-year-old sons Leo and Lenny were captured by the camera enjoying the blockbuster Round-of-16 clash between Daniil Medvedev and Learner Tien. They were again spotted at the Qizhong Stadium earlier on Friday, this time with their elder sisters Myla and Charlene, as Daniil Medvedev completed a routine 6-4, 6-4 victory against Alex de Minaur to reach the semifinals of the tournament.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When the overhead camera panned to them in the first few games of the second set, the set of twins proceeded to adorably wave their hands. Their presence in Shanghai came as little surprise, considering how their former World No. 1 father teamed up with legendary Ip Man star Donnie Yen in a doubles exhibition match against Chinese actor Lei Wu and former World No. 15 Jie Zheng later on Friday.

Ad

What did Roger Federer say about his twins Myla, Charlene, Leo, and Lenny earlier in 2025?

Last month, Roger Federer spoke to content production company "NotYourCountryClub" about Myla, Charlene, Leo, and Lenny's respective inclinations towards playing tennis. The 20-time Major winner also compared his children's upbringing to his own early years, which saw him move out of home to follow his dream of winning Majors.

Ad
"My girls are still at home. Obviously, they've had a completely different upbringing. I walked to school every day and things were very different. My girls and my boys did a bunch of homeschooling And in terms of tennis, Leo is playing some tennis tournaments," Federer said in September 2025. "And then, Myla, Charlene, Lenny, they're a little less into the game. But they all play, they all ski, and they all play golf, so I'm happy we are a sporty family."

The Swiss and his wife Mirka welcomed Myla and Charlene in July 2009 a few months after marrying in a private ceremony in Basel. Leo and Lenny, meanwhile, were born in May 2016.

About the author
Rudra Biswas

Rudra Biswas

Twitter icon

Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal.

Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Quick Links

Edited by Rudra Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications