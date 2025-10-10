WATCH: Roger Federer's twin daughters & sons steal the show in very special appearance at Shanghai Masters ahead of their father's doubles exhibition

Roger Federer's twin daughters Myla and Charlene and sons Leo and Lenny made a rather rare appearance at the 2025 Shanghai Masters on Friday (October 10). The pair of twins, who have traveled with the Swiss maestro for the eighth ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year this week, were visibly in high spirits as they enjoyed some quarterfinal action at the tournament.Myla-Charlene (16) and Leo-Lenny (11) were hardly in the tennis world's eye during their father's days as an ATP pro in the 2010s. Following the 20-time Major winner's retirement from the sport at the 2022 Laver Cup, they have made relatively more public appearances.Earlier this week at the Shanghai Masters, Roger Federer's 11-year-old sons Leo and Lenny were captured by the camera enjoying the blockbuster Round-of-16 clash between Daniil Medvedev and Learner Tien. They were again spotted at the Qizhong Stadium earlier on Friday, this time with their elder sisters Myla and Charlene, as Daniil Medvedev completed a routine 6-4, 6-4 victory against Alex de Minaur to reach the semifinals of the tournament.When the overhead camera panned to them in the first few games of the second set, the set of twins proceeded to adorably wave their hands. Their presence in Shanghai came as little surprise, considering how their former World No. 1 father teamed up with legendary Ip Man star Donnie Yen in a doubles exhibition match against Chinese actor Lei Wu and former World No. 15 Jie Zheng later on Friday.What did Roger Federer say about his twins Myla, Charlene, Leo, and Lenny earlier in 2025?Last month, Roger Federer spoke to content production company &quot;NotYourCountryClub&quot; about Myla, Charlene, Leo, and Lenny's respective inclinations towards playing tennis. The 20-time Major winner also compared his children's upbringing to his own early years, which saw him move out of home to follow his dream of winning Majors.&quot;My girls are still at home. Obviously, they've had a completely different upbringing. I walked to school every day and things were very different. My girls and my boys did a bunch of homeschooling And in terms of tennis, Leo is playing some tennis tournaments,&quot; Federer said in September 2025. &quot;And then, Myla, Charlene, Lenny, they're a little less into the game. But they all play, they all ski, and they all play golf, so I'm happy we are a sporty family.&quot;The Swiss and his wife Mirka welcomed Myla and Charlene in July 2009 a few months after marrying in a private ceremony in Basel. Leo and Lenny, meanwhile, were born in May 2016.