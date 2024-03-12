WATCH: Roger Federer, Serena Williams and John McEnroe-featuring 'TopSpin 2K25' game drops new trailer ahead of April release

Roger Federer and Serena Williams, two of the greatest tennis players of all time, have been featured on the cover of the game TopSpin 2k25, which will be released in April on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

TopSpin 2k25, developed by California-based studio 'Hangar 13', released its first trailer on Tuesday (March 12), according to which fans can play as 24 different pros.

Expand Tweet

While Roger Federer and Serena Williams star on the cover of the standard edition and the digital-only Grand Slam edition, youngsters Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe made it to the cover of the deluxe edition.

Expand Tweet

The game also has an 'Academy' mode where players can receive coaching from American legend John McEnroe. Interestingly, the 65-year-old has lent his voice to his character in the training feature.

TopSpin 2k25 will also feature former World No. 1 and eight-time Major winner Andre Agassi as one of the playable pros. In the "MyCareer" mode, players can customize the appearance of their pro, called "MyPlayer", as they travel across 15 venues and 48 different courts for glory.

All four Major tournaments will also be present in the game, with both competitive single-player and multiplayer modes available. Alternate outfits for Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe will also be present in the "New Wave Pack" of the deluxe edition.

Fans will likely rejoice at the April 26 release date of the TopSpin 2k25, as the last time a tennis game was released worldwide was when TopSpin 4 rolled out in 2011. The game will drop across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam).

"I am excited to feature alongside other legends like Serena Williams and Roger Federer" - Iga Swiatek on starring on TopSpin 2k25 deluxe edition cover

Iga Swiatek hits a forehand at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open 2024

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, expressed her excitement at joining Roger Federer and Serena Williams as the cover stars of TopSpin 2k25.

“I am excited to feature on the front cover of a game, especially alongside other legends like Serena Williams and Roger Federer, who I have grown up looking up to in many ways," Iga Swiatek said (via Real Sport).

She also let fans in on how Hangar 13 designed the game physics and player biomechanics.

“It’s a pretty cool process actually - I wore a special suit that tracked the motion of my game, which gets ‘scanned’ and uploaded into the game," she added. "So everything from a serve to a backhand is carefully tracked and personal to me as opposed to being computer generated.”

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins