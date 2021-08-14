Watch: Roger Federer shows off his table tennis skills, John Isner comments "Forrest Gump has nothing on the GOAT"

Roger Federer, who is currently out injured, seems to be enjoying his life to the fullest on the sidelines. The 20-time Major champion recently uploaded an Instagram reel in which he can be seen playing table tennis with himself on a half-bent table tennis board.

Federer's impressive reflexes and hand-eye coordination are on full display in the video, which has been viewed a whopping 2.1 million times at the time of writing. The post has also been liked 383,992 times in the two hours since it was posted, and 4,959 Instagram users have already commented on it.

Here is the video showing Roger Federer's table tennis skills:

It is a bit tricky to count the exact number of times the 40-year-old bounces the ball to keep it in play, given how rapid his wristwork is. But as some commenters have suggested, he manages it well over 50 times.

Federer also wrote a funny caption on the post, suggesting that he was playing by himself because he had no friends.

"Back at it, playing Table Tennis with my friends," Federer wrote.

Roger Federer was not alone with the hilarious comments, though. Fellow pro John Isner joined the party by likening the 40-year-old to renowned film character Forrest Gump.

The character, essayed by Tom Hanks, performs a table tennis stunt similar to Federer's in the movie Forrest Gump.

"Forrest Gump has nothing on the (GOAT Emoji)," Isner wrote.

At the time of writing, Isner's comment has received 1,721 likes. Here is the scene from the movie Forrest Gump, which the American was referring to.

Bear Grylls also posts an interesting comment on Roger Federer's video

Bear Grylls (in focus) watching Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic at the 2017 ATP Finals

Famous British adventurer and TV personality Bear Grylls is another celeb who posted an interesting comment on Roger Federer's Instagram reel. Grylls mentioned a table tennis match he had played with Federer three years ago, suggesting that the Swiss had been "practicing" before that clash.

"I knew it!" Grylls wrote. "You had been secretly practicing before we played that epic final together up that mountain! Next match is mine…"

Roger Federer and Bear Grylls had joined hands for an episode of the latter's renowned show 'Running Wild With Bear' in the year 2018 (Season 4, Episode 7). The "epic final" that Grylls was referring to was a table tennis match that the two played on a miniature table while perched on a snow-covered hill.

Federer won that match, titled 'Running Wild Invitational,' by a scoreline of 11 points to 9.

Here is a clip of that episode, and the table tennis match in question can be seen from 03:48:

