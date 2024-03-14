WATCH: Roger Federer shows off a wide variety of sunglasses in Oliver Peoples' latest commercial announcing his signature collection

Roger Federer recently dazzled in the American luxury eyewear brand Oliver Peoples' commercial.

A huge sunglass buff, the Swiss maestro's affiliation with the eyewear brand traces back to two decades ago when he purchased his first pair from them as per reports. Federer has since joined hands with them in 2023 and has co-designed his exclusive range with them.

The collection hit the markets on Wednesday, March 13, and Oliver Peoples' subsequently posted an advertisement the following day starring Federer.

The 10-second clip online featured Federer jumping about and trying on the different sunglass frames. He could also be seen hitting a couple of forehands with his tennis racket.

He dazzled in two different tuxedos for the shoot, one black and one white.

"Introducing the @RogerFederer @OliverPeoples collection. Luxury design meets high-performance. Discover the collection on oliverpeoples.com or in boutique," Oliver Peoples wrote on Instagram in a collaborative post with the Swiss legend.

The advertisement saw a wave of love from fans online. Federer, too, received plenty of love for his role, and the special distinction of being compared to the iconic James Bond by a huge section of the fans.

Before its release, Federer and Oliver Peoples brought together a host of stars for a gala dinner on Tuesday, March 12. Maria Sharapova, Lindsey Vonn, Sharon Stone, Trevor Noah, and Alessandra Ambrosio were some of the big names at the event.

“I am a big fan" - Roger Federer on his affinity for sunglasses

Roger Federer at the 2024 Academy Awards in Hollywood, California - Getty Images

Ahead of the launch of his range of sunglasses with Oliver Peoples, Roger Federer expressed his love for eyewear.

“I am a big fan of sunglasses,” Federer was quoted as saying.

Though he never sported them on the court while playing, he was very often snapped off the court fashioning a pair of shades.

“Sunglasses are something I’ve enjoyed as my sport has required me to chase the sun 80% of my life. Even after my professional career, I continue to travel and be outdoors, so I often have a pair with me,” Federer said.

He most recently sported a pair at the MET Gala, the Academy Awards, and on his vacation to Thailand.

Speaking about his collaboration with Oliver Peoples, Federer stated that his vision was to create something that could be "universally worn."

“For me, I found I had sunglasses for so many different occasions – sports, everyday and events. It was special to create styles that could be universally worn for any moment,” Roger Federer said.

