WATCH: Roger Federer in splits during hilarious interaction with Elmo; plays rock-paper-scissors, explains tennis & more

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer has posted another hilarious video with Elmo, the beloved Muppets character on the long-running American children's television show "Sesame Street." The collaboration is part of a commercial campaign for Federer-backed "On" that is being showcased in front of millions at the Super Bowl clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The latest video features a hilarious interaction between the Swiss great and Elmo. At the very outset of the clip, Federer reveals to Elmo that he is "feeling a little nervous."

The scene then cuts to Federer playing the "rock paper scissors" game with the muppet.

The next scene features him going on to try to explain some basic rules of tennis to the adored children's character. Hilarity ensues in the sequence as Elmo mistakes Federer saying "deuce" for "juice" and goes on to ask the Swiss:

"What kind of juice? Apple?"

Later in the clip, Elmo again innocently asks Federer whether he was talking about "cranberry" juice.

Thereafter, there is a throwback to an earlier commercial featuring the duo when Elmo mistook the "O" and "N" (for On) on Federer's shoes as "Q" and "C" due to the stylistic design of the logo.

At present, the red muppet is voiced by voice-artist Ryan Dillon.

What Roger Federer has been up to since his retirement from professional tennis

Roger Federer waves to fans after retiring at the Laver Cup in 2022 - Source: Getty

Roger Federer decided to retire from tennis in 2022 after an illustrious career spanning over two decades during which he won a mighty impressive 20 Grand Slam trophies. Notably, the Swiss tennis star underwent two knee surgeries in 2020 and 2021, which limited his play during the last years of his career.

The Swiss great, who is worth $550 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), continues his pursuits outside the tennis world.

He has also expressed happiness over being able to spend more time with his wife and four children and described the transition away from tennis as "great."

"We’ve just been traveling around the world, having the best time, and obviously helping them (the kids) with school," the 8-time Wimbledon champion told Extra last year.

However, the tennis legend remains connected to the sport. Last year, Federer returned to the Rolex Shanghai Masters for an exhibition doubles match. He partnered with prominent Chinese singer and actor Eason Chan to defeat Chinese tennis hope Zhang Zhizhen, and table tennis champion Fan Zhendong.

