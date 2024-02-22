WATCH: Roger Federer turns back time as he whips out his racket again post-retirement in new practice session

Roger Federer delighted his fans with his latest update on Thursday, showing them that he has not, in fact, moved on from all things tennis despite his retirement from the sport a couple of years ago.

A winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, the Swiss maestro bid farewell to tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup, following which he has stayed out of the game for the most part. Except for a few appearances in select tournaments, such as Wimbledon and the Shanghai Masters, tennis has not been a visible part of the former World No. 1's life in the last few months.

On February 22, however, he took to Instagram to show he can still wield his racket as well as anyone on the tour. In a short clip he shared on his stories, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was seen trading forehands and backhands against a wall, his footwork as elegant as ever.

The clip, screen-recorded by a fan (thanks to '@Olly_tennis_) and uploaded to Twitter can be seen below:

"It's been good honestly" - Roger Federer on post-retirement life

Speaking in an interview last year, Roger Federer spoke about his post-retirement life, stating that he was glad to finally have more control over his own schedule unlike back in his playing days.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion added that he has been trying to make sure he doesn't stretch himself too thin, while at the same time keeping himself busy and spending as much time with his family and friends as possible. In a nutshell, the Swiss maestro was pleased with how his life was faring following retirement.

"I think now, since six months, I feel like I am more in charge of my schedule. Whereas before, I was still just, how do you say, it was more the afterburn of having just retired."

"It's been good honestly, I have to be careful I don't do too many things, you know? But at the same time, I am really happy to be busy and I like being with other people, love being with my family, and I love to travel. But I guess sometimes, I try to make sure I get the right balance and I feel like I have that, so, things are great," Federer said.

Among the 20 Slams Federer won over his career, eight came at Wimbledon and five at the US Open, with the Australian Open accounting for six more and the French Open for one. The 42-year-old also reigned as the World No. 1 for 310 weeks, the second-most in ATP history behind only Novak Djokovic.

