WATCH: Roger Federer turns to golf as a new hobby; shows off his new swing and asks for pointers

Former World No. 1 and tennis icon Roger Federer was spotted playing golf in his leisure time. After a long and illustrious career, the Swiss retired from the game in 2022.

Federer has been one of the bedrocks of men's tennis in the last two decades. The Swiss maestro's elegance, on and off the court, made him a fan-favorite worldwide at every tournament he played.

Federer created countless records in tennis, the most prominent of which was becoming the first male tennis player to touch the threshold of winning 20 Grand Slams.

The 42-year-old was recently spotted at a golf course, trying his hand at a new sport to pass his leisure time. He wrote on Instagram that he was trying to develop a new hobby and jokingly asked if any pointers would help him improve his game.

"Trying to pick up a new hobby..Wish me luck...Any pointers?" Federer wrote.

Roger Federer on his retirement: "I’m really relieved"

Roger Federer felt mostly relieved when he decided to hang up his racquet at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Federer shared these sentiments in an interview with GQ.com. The Swiss stated that as his injury concerns exacerbated, with time, it was difficult for him to stay on the tour. An official retirement, therefore, put his mind at ease.

"I’m really relieved, if that makes any sense...I mean, the last few years have been tough with my knee. You could feel the end coming closer. So when it’s all said and done and you’re over the line and you’re retired officially, you take a deep breath and you’re like, “Wow, okay, that was good,'" he said.

Federer also said it was a part of a professional tennis player's journey to picture their retirement during their playing days. The Swiss went on record to state that there have been speculations regarding his that since he equaled Pete Sampras in the Grand Slam tally.

"I’ve been asked about retirement since 2009 when I won the French Open and I tied Sampras’s record [of 14 Grand Slams]," the 20-time Major champion said.

A documentary called "12 Final Days" will be released on Amazon Prime on June 20. It will showcase the last 10 days of the Swiss legend's career.

