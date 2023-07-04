WATCH: Roger Federer walks out to rapturous applause at Wimbledon, joins Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton in Royal Box

Eight-time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer was welcomed to the Centre Court with thunderous applause as the Swiss icon made his way to the stands to join Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner will be honored at the Centre Court today, July 4, to celebrate his outstanding tennis career, in which he won eight Wimbledon singles titles, the most by any player. At the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, the veteran reached the quarterfinals but lost to Hubert Hurkacz. He won his eighth and last Wimbledon title in 2017.

The official Twitter handle of Wimbledon earlier posted pictures of Federer arriving in Wimbledon for his special ceremony. The 41-year-old is accompanied by his wife, Mirka. In a recent video released by Wimbledon, the tennis icon walked into the Royal Box on the Centre Court amidst thunderous applause and cheers from the crowd.

He joined the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and his wife in the box. The retired tennis pro enjoyed a minute-long standing ovation as he patiently waved at his fans, sporting a wide smile on his face.

"A legend returns. The Centre Court crowd rises for eight-time #Wimbledon champion," the caption of the tweet read.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



The Centre Court crowd rises for eight-time A legend returns.The Centre Court crowd rises for eight-time #Wimbledon champion @RogerFederer A legend returns.The Centre Court crowd rises for eight-time #Wimbledon champion @RogerFederer https://t.co/0edGz3ncmZ

The 20-time Grand Slam winner retired from tennis in 2022, and since then he has been enjoying his new-found time. In the past few weeks, the Swiss attended Coldplay's concert in Zurich and even shared a stage with the band.

Looking back on Roger Federer's last Wimbledon title

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

During his illustrious career that spanned over two decades, Roger Federer reached 12 Wimbledon finals, winning eight of them. In 2017, the Swiss great won his last Wimbledon title and his 19th overall.

The then-World No. 5 did not drop a single set en route to his title-winning run. The Swiss was leading by a set when his first-round opponent, Alexandr Dolgopolov, was forced to retire midmatch. In the following round, Federer beat Dusan Lajovic to advance to the third round of the Major.

Up against Mischs Zverev, brother of Alexander Zverev, the veteran knocked him out in straight sets to set up a clash with 'baby Fed' Grigor Dimitrov. The tennis legend beat him in straight sets and locked horns with Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals.

Having beaten the Canadian, the Basel-born player faced Tomas Berdych. The Czech professional put up a great fight, but the Swiss maestro eventually beat him to face Marin Cilic in the summit clash.

In the final of the 2017 Wimbledon, Federer beat Cilic for the seventh time in his career to lift the Wimbledon trophy.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes