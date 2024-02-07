[Watch] Rohan Bopanna receives Bengaluru FC shirt from Sunil Chhetri before BFC vs CFC ISL match

Indian tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna is making the best use of his short break in India after his Australian Open 2024 success. On Wednesday, February 7, he attended an Indian Super League match between southern rivals Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bopanna arrived at the stadium ahead of the match in the evening and posed for pictures with BFC supporters outside the venue, including a bunch of young kids. He attended the game with his wife Supriya Annaiah and their four-year-old daughter Tridha.

Just before kick-off, legendary Indian footballer and Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri presented a customized jersey to Rohan Bopanna, wherein his first name 'Rohan' and 'No.1' were inked to commemorate his recent status as World No.1 in ATP men's doubles rankings.

Watch the videos here:

Bengaluru FC beat Chennaiyin FC by a 1-0 margin, thanks to Australian winger Ryan Williams' goal in the second half. This win helped the club to take a giant stride in the ISL 2023-24 points table. The Sunil Chhetri-led side moved to sixth spot with 14 points from as many matches after reeling in 11th spot ahead of this fixture.

When will Rohan Bopanna next be in action?

Rohan Bopanna has been on a two-week break after clinching his maiden Grand Slam title in men's doubles at the Australian Open 2024 along with local lad Matthew Ebden. At 43 years, 10 months, and 23 days, Bopanna became the oldest player to win a Grand Slam event in the history of tennis.

Bopanna has decided to rest for the aforementioned period and spend some quality time with his family and friends. He met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital New Delhi on February 2.

The World No.1 will next participate in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (February 24-March 2). Indian Wells (March 4-17) and Miami Open (March 17-31) are the upcoming events where he will be seen in action next month.