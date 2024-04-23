[Watch] Rohan Bopanna receives Padma Shri from president Droupadi Murmu

A two-time Grand Slam champion and 26-time winner on the ATP Tour, legendary Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna was honored with Padma Shri by Indian President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on April 22.

Padma Shri is India’s fourth-highest civilian award. Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan are the top three civilian awards in the Republic of India.

PIB India posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of the Indian legend Bopanna receiving the award with a caption:

“President Droupadi Murmu confers #PadmaShri upon veteran tennis player Rohan Bopanna in the field of Sports. #PeoplesPadma #PadmaAwards2024.”

The President of India handle took to X and glorified Bopanna for playing an exceptional role in the field of sports.

“President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri in the field of Sports to Shri Rohan Bopanna. He is an eminent tennis player. He is a Grand Slam Winner, an Asian Games gold medallist, and an Olympian. He is known for sustaining international standards of excellence in a competitive sport.” President of India wrote.

Rohan Bopanna and his recent achievements

Speaking about recent achievements by Rohan Bopanna, he secured the Miami Open men’s doubles title win alongside Australia’s Matthew Ebden in March 2024.

Earlier, the duo defeated Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets, 7-6, 7-5, in a thrilling final in the Australian Open. It was Bopanna’s second career Grand Slam title and his first in men’s doubles.

It’s important to note that his previous Grand Slam win came in mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada at the 2017 French Open. Furthermore, he recently became the oldest Grand Slam champion.

In the Asian Games 2022, Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale secured a gold medal in the mixed doubles event. He will now have all his eyes on the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

Apart from Bopanna, Para-swimmer Satendra Singh Lohia was conferred with Padma Shri. Harbinder Singh, former Indian hockey player, was honored with Padma Shri. Archery coach Purnima Mahanto was also awarded with Padma Shri.

