Sebastian Korda made a surprise appearance to support his sister, golf superstar Nelly Korda, as she clinched her historic seventh LPGA title of the season at The ANNIKA in Florida. Nelly was delighted to emerge victorious in front of her younger brother, with the duo sharing a warm hug after her triumph.

Sebastian Korda, who has been on the sidelines since his second-round exit at the 2024 US Open, recently underwent surgery to address his elbow issues. His sisters, Jessica and Nelly, both sent their well wishes to the 24-year-old as he shed light on his eagerness to get back to the court.

Nelly Korda herself was also out of action for nearly two months due to a minor neck injury, but the World No. 1 made a spectacular comeback at The ANNIKA. Starting the day tied in second place, she impressively reeled off five birdies in a row to finish three strokes ahead of the competition.

The 26-year-old made history with her triumph, becoming the first player to clinch seven LPGA titles in a season since Yani Tseng in 2011 and the first American to achieve the feat since Beth Daniel in 1990.

Sebastian Korda, who had been on a trip to Austria with his girlfriend Ivana Nedved, made it to the Pelican Golf Club in time to witness his "GOAT" sister in action.

"Watching the 🐐 (GOAT) do her thing," he posted on his Instagram story.

Nelly Korda rushed to hug her brother after her historic victory, expressing her surprise and joy at seeing him there. The duo then joined their parents to pose for pictures with the trophy.

"I didn't know you were going to be here," she said.

Nelly Korda on being joined by brother Sebastian Korda for her triumph: "We haven't seen each other since the middle of summer, and to hug him, it was really nice"

Nelly Korda was overjoyed by her brother Sebastian Korda's presence at The ANNIKA, disclosing that it was the first time he had witnessed her winning a title in person. Speaking to the press after her triumph, she conveyed her delight at being reunited with the 24-year-old after spending months apart.

The World No. 1 also expressed her gratitude for Korda's heartwarming gesture of driving for nearly two hours to show his support, despite only just arriving home from his travels.

"I didn't know he was there on the last three. Just saw him on 18 when I made that last putt. Never won in front of him but family is so important to me. For him to drive up - it's not that close from my parents house, hour and 40," Nelly Korda said.

"For him to drive an hour 40 with three holes remaining, one, he was very confident in me, and, two, just really nice to have his support and be out here. We haven't seen each other since the middle of summer, and to hug him, it was really, really nice," she added.

Sebastian Korda, in turn, expressed his admiration for his sister's remarkable triumph, hailing her as an "amazing athlete" and calling attention to her inspiring work ethic.

