Roger Federer took up a new hobby after his retirement from tennis as the Swiss was seen golfing. He also asked for any pointers for his swing, after which Sebastian Korda's sister and World No. 1 golfer Nelly has hilariously put her hat in the ring for a coaching job.

Federer retired from tennis after the Laver Cup in 2022. He played his last professional match in doubles, paired with Rafael Nadal. The duo lost to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in the super tiebreak.

Two years into retirement, the Swiss has made his return to a sport, albeit, golf as he showed off his skills via Instagram on June 5.

"Trying to pick up a new hobby. Wish me luck... Any pointers?," he wrote.

Trending

Nelly Korda has now stepped up and offered her coaching advice to Federer.

"Do you need a coach?" Nelly Korda commented.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Korda was left stunned by the Swiss' swing and wrote:

"Damn."

Source- Roger Federer's Instagram handle

Nelly and Sebastian Korda are both enjoying a good year, professionally. The golf pro made history as she won five straight tour titles which also included Chevron Championships, her second major.

Sebastian, on the other hand, has been taking giant strides in his tennis career, with winning a doubles title at the Madrid Open. He also reached the third round at the Australian Open and French Open.

What has Roger Federer been up to post-retirement?

Amazon Debuts Inaugural Upfront Presentation

It has been two years since Roger Federer bid an emotional goodbye to tennis. The Swiss Maestro has been enjoying his time outside of tennis. From attending the Oscar and Met Gala to attending the 2023 Miami Grand Prix and riding a tuk-tuk in Bangkok, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has got his hands full.

Federer was also seen attending the 2023 Laver Cup and Wimbledon 2023. He has made smart business moves during the past two years, including joining forces with Rafael Nadal for a Louis Vuitton advertisement.

Recently, the 20-time Grand Slam champion announced that a documentary based on the days leading up to his retirement would be released on Amazon Prime on June 20.

The Swiss Maestro did not regret retiring from tennis and was relieved and happy to retire in the midst of his greatest rivals and his family.

"At the end I was relieved, I think, and happy to retire. It ended in the most perfect way at the Laver Cup.I was surrounded by my biggest rivals, and my family was there and my friends. For me it felt like, “OK, I’m good now. I don’t need to chase that itch anymore,” he said to The New York Times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback