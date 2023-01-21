Sebastian Korda caused one of the major upsets at the ongoing Australian Open as he stunned two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev to qualify for the fourth round of the Grand Slam. Following the American's inspiring win over the former World No. 1, Korda's girlfriend was spotted having an emotional moment as she shed a few tears at her boyfriend's achievement.

Playing in the third round of the Melbourne Major, the 29th seed beat the 2021 US Open winner in straight sets, 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-6(4), to continue his impressive run. The 22-year-old will now lock horns with 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz on 22 January, in Melbourne.

In a social media video that has gone viral, Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved was seen crying in the stands as she applauded her boyfriend's spectacular win.

"Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend @ivananedved was in tears after his victory over Medvedev," the caption read.

Ivana Nedved, 25, is the daughter of soccer legend Pavel Nedved, a Ballon d'Or winner from the Czech Republic. Ivana currently works as a specialist in luxury brand management for Alfa Romeo, an Italian car company.

Sebastian Korda can reach his maiden Grand Slam final at Australian Open

Korda in action

Son of former Australian Open winner Petr Korda, Sebastian Korda could reach his maiden Grand Slam final at the Melbourne Major. Following the shock exits of a number of big guns from the tournament, including the top two seeds Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud, a number of players fancy their chances.

Korda's chances of making it to the final have been fueled by his own brilliance as he eliminated Medvedev. The American will face Hurkacz in his fight for a place in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam. Sebastian Korda could face either Yoshihito Nishioka or Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2023.

In the semi-finals, he might face a bigger threat in Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, or Felix Auger-Aliassime. If he plays his cards right, Korda could set up a blockbuster clash with 21-time Grand Slam singles winner Novak Djokovic in the summit clash of the Major.

In his previous matches, Korda beat Cristian Garin in the first round of the event. In the second round, the rising American star got the better of Yosuke Watanuki to set up a clash with Medvedev.

