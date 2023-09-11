Watch: Serbian men's national football team cheer for Novak Djokovic after receiving news of his historic US Open title on the plane

The Serbian men's national football team recently celebrated on the plane and showed their solidarity with Novak Djokovic, their fellow countryman, as they learned about his historic 24th US Open victory.

A video shared on the official FA of Serbia Twitter account on Sunday features the football stars enthusiastically cheering for Novak Djokovic, chanting "Nole, Nole, Nole!

"After the triumph in Kaunas, the Eagles will fly to Belgrade, and on the plane our national team members were delighted by the news that @DjokerNole won @USOpen his 24th Grand Slam title." The video was captioned.

The Eagles were returning from their UEFA Euro qualifiers match against Lithuania, where they emerged victorious with a final score of 3-1, thanks to a hat-trick by Alexander Mitrovic.

On Sunday, Djokovic secured his victory against Daniil Medvedev with a score of 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3, etching his name into the record books by clinching the U.S. Open and matching Margaret Court's remarkable record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic himself acknowledged the gesture, posting the video of the Serbian squad aboard the plane on his Instagram story with a caption that expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thanks, my brothers!"

Novak Djokovic speaks on fulfilling childhood dreams and pursuing tennis history

APTOPIX US Open Tennis

During the post-match press conference following the 2023 US Open final, the 36-year-old tennis legend expressed his genuine sense of living out his childhood dream by competing at the sport's pinnacle.

He acknowledged the sport's significant impact on his life and family, especially during challenging times. He confessed that while he never initially anticipated reaching this point, in recent years, he began to believe he had a chance to make history and saw no reason not to seize the opportunity when it materialized.

"I'm really living my childhood dream to compete at the highest level in this sport, which has given me and my family so much from difficult circumstances.

"I never thought I would be here but the last couple of years I thought I had a shot at history. Why not grab it when it is presented?" Djokovic said

Earlier this year, Djokovic surpassed Rafael Nadal's record of 22 men's major titles and after facing defeat at the hands of 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon final in July, he has now equaled Margaret Court's record at the second attempt.

In 2023, Djokovic triumphed in three out of the four Grand Slam events, a feat he has accomplished four times, making him the first man to do so. As the current world number one, Djokovic now has an opportunity to surpass Margaret Court's record at the 2024 Australian Open, an event where he has already secured an impressive 10 titles.

