WATCH: Serena Williams in attendance during Daniil Medvedev & Jannik Sinner's Miami Open 2024 SF clash

Serena Williams was in attendance during Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev's semifinal clash at the 2024 Miami Open on Friday (March 29).

Williams won 23 Major titles during her career. After monopolizing more than two decades of women's tennis, the American hung up her racquet at the 2022 US Open. Since then, she has been focusing on her family and business ventures.

That said, Serena Williams does make public appearances from time to time. On Friday, the 42-year-old was among the fans at the Hard Rock Stadium to catch the men's singles semifinal action between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev, which the Italian won 6-1, 6-2. Sinner will now face either Grigor Dimitrov or Alexander Zverev in the final.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Williams has turned heads with her style whenever she has been spotted publicly. Earlier this month, Williams walked the red carpet of Vogue's 2024 Oscars pre-party in Los Angeles, donning a black gown with red-striped black sleeves. Her outfit also had several other details that were on fleek, like her silver watch and red opal ring.

Williams also left everyone raving with her appearance at the pre-Grammy gala in Beverly Hills, California, in February. She had the opportunity to introduce rock legends Green Day, which is admittedly her favorite band of all time.

Serena Williams is the most successful player in the history of the Miami Open

Serena Williams won her last Miami Open title in 2015

Serena Williams was the player to beat in Miami during her heyday. In her eighteen career appearances at the top-tier event, the American won a whopping eight titles.

Williams recorded her first triumph at the tournament as the eighth seed in 2002, outlasting top three players Venus Williams, Martina Hingis and Jennifer Capriati in back-to-back matches to secure the title. She would win the next two editions of the tournament as well.

The American tasted glory at the Miami Open again in 2007, coming from 0-6, 4-5 15-40 down against Justine Henin to win her fourth title in Key Biscayne. She defended her title against Jelena Jankovic the following year.

Serena Williams then went through a four-year title drought in Florida, before securing three consecutive titles at the WTA 1000 tournament again in 2013-15 to extend her tally to eight triumphs.

The 23-time Major winner never reigned victorious at the Miami Open when it was held at the Hard Rock Stadium. She only won one match at the tournament venue, in 2019 against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson, before withdrawing from her third-round match against China's Wang Qiang.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas