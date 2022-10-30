Watch: Serena Williams dances to 'Part of Your World' alongside daughter Olympia in adorable video

Serena Williams took to social media to post a wholesome video of herself dancing with her daughter Olympia.

The former World No. 1 announced her decision to retire from the sport through an article by Vogue ahead of the US Open and eventually hung up her tennis boots after her stint at Flushing Meadows.

Since her retirement, the 23-time Grand Slam singles winner has seemingly been enjoying some time off tennis with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia Ohanian.

In a video posted by her on Tiktok, Williams was seen twirling around with her daughter to 'Part of Your World,' the iconic song from Disney's 'The Little Mermaid.' The movie is set to be remade in 2023 as a live-action musical and stars Halle Bailey in the lead role. The trailer for the new movie also featured the song, bringing it back into the public consciousness once again.

"Serena Williams is the GOAT of GOATs" - Ericka N. Goodman-Hughey

Over the years, many personalities from different fields of sport have showered praise on Serena Williams. Ericka N. Goodman-Hughey, the deputy editor of ESPN Magazine, recently joined the bandwagon.

In an interview, Goodman-Hughey discussed the special print edition featuring the legend and talked about how the American has changed the game of tennis over the years.

"Serena is a remarkable athlete and human. She has forever changed how we look at the game of tennis, women’s sports, and pay equity. However, her impact goes far beyond the 23 Grand Slams, endorsements, and twirls. As she evolves away from competitive tennis, we will continue to see and feel how powerful she is with the change she’ll continue to make in the world," said Goodman-Hughley.

Goodman-Hughey also stated that because of the confusion regarding the word "evolving," her team decided to honor the legend's legacy and contribution to the sport in as thoughtful a way as possible.

"When Serena Williams’ Vogue cover dropped in August — we thought, ‘oh boy. Buckle up!’ Serena is evolving away from the sport, and this will be a larger-than-life moment'," she said. "We weren’t sure if “evolving” from the sport meant Serena was retiring or doing more of a Tom Brady thing. So, the approach to a print issue that honored Serena’s legacy had to be thoughtful."

She called Serena Williams the "GOAT of GOATS," marveling at how there was never a lack of accolades in Williams' career.

"Serena is the GOAT of GOATs. Her career is decorated with top tennis accolades earned throughout her career on the court and extraordinary off-the-court achievements," she added.

