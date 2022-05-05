Watch: Serena Williams' daughter Olympia crashes father Alexis Ohanian's business meeting, throws punches at a boxing bag

Serena Williams, in a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, spoke about daughter Olympia's interest in tennis. The American said her daughter was "alright" at tennis, but might lose to other four-year-olds in a competitive environment.

Olympia's interest in sports, however, seemingly extends beyond the realm of tennis. The four-year-old was spotted landing a few mighty punches on a boxing bag while her father Alexis Ohanian was occupied in a business meeting.

Ohanian took to Twitter to share a short snippet from his product meeting for Seven Seven Six, a venture capital firm, wherein daughter Olympia can be seen hitting the punching bag in the background before walking away.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian That feeling when your daughter starts laying into the heavy bag during your @sevensevensix product meeting and you couldn't be more proud. Thx for capturing @hiramv That feeling when your daughter starts laying into the heavy bag during your @sevensevensix product meeting and you couldn't be more proud. Thx for capturing @hiramv https://t.co/WwXsZQea4I

In his tweet, Ohanian said he "couldn't be more proud" of his daughter.

"That feeling when your daughter starts laying into the heavy bag during your @sevensevensix product meeting and you couldn't be more proud. Thx for capturing," Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

Olympia with father Alexis Ohanian at the 2020 US Open.

Ohanian later revealed that the punching bag weighed 100 pounds, adding that there Olympia is technically named after a boxer: Alexis Arguello.

"(this is a 100lb bag btw!!) And since she's named after me, she's named after a boxer, in a way, too: Alexis Arguello," Ohanian added.

Ohanian's tweet drew an adorable reaction from Olympia's aunt (Serena Williams' sister) Venus, who declared that her niece looked to be in "championship form".

"A champion in the making" - Social media reacts to Serena Williams' daughter's punching bag video

Olympia Ohanian cheering for Serena Williams at the 2020 US Open.

Alexis Ohanian's post drew a range of reactions from users on social media. The American's Instagram handle was flooded with positive comments, with fans dubbing Olympia's punching session as "hilarious" and "priceless".

"A champion in the making," Dove's official handle commented on Ohanian's Instagram post.

Some went further and equated her punches to Sylvester Stallone's character from the Rocky franchise.

Some fans on Instagram also noticed Olympia land a few heavy hits using her left hand and went on to declare the four-year-old a southpaw.

"She’s a southpaw. We saw it here first thanks to Cyber Cousin Alexis. What can’t Jr. do?!" another Instagram user wrote on the post.

