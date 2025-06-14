WATCH: Serena Williams, daughters Olympia & Adira get together in matching outfits as they hop onto viral 'Wall To Wall' TikTok dance trend

Serena Williams is currently letting her hair down with an idyllic vacation with her family. The 23-time Major winner recently shared a TikTok of herself dancing to a fan favorite track with her daughters Olympia and Adira.

Ad

Williams enjoyed more than two decades at the highest echelon of women's tennis, winning an overall 98 WTA titles and spending 319 weeks as the World No. 1 in singles. The American retired from pro tennis to a standing ovation from fans after losing in the third round of the 2022 US Open.

Since hanging up her racket, Williams has focused on her family, her business ventures, and sporadic public appearances. Earlier this week, she accompanied her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughters to a getaway.

Ad

Trending

Later on Friday (June 13), the 43-year-old showed off some dance moves with her daughters on TikTok as Chris Brown's 2007 hit track Wall to Wall, which has enjoyed a resurgence recently on social media platforms, played in the backdrop. All of them were dressed in bright pink as they huddled together while dancing to the R&B song.

"Vacationing with the girls and trying the wall to wall dance. Now that's fun!" Serena Williams wrote in the caption of her TikTok video.

Ad

Ad

Williams and her seven-year-old daughter Olympia had previously posted a video of themselves dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Pairs two years ago.

Ad

Williams has been active on TikTok in recent years, often sharing glimpses of her life on the platform.

Serena Williams: "It was well worth seeing Alexis Ohanian in a kilt"

Earlier on Friday (June 13), Serena Williams posted on Instagram that she and Alexis Ohanian had traveled to Scotland to attend a friend's wedding. While the 23-time Major winner wore a black dress with a scarf and feathered arm cuffs, her $150 million-worth husband (via Celebrity Net Worth) paired a kilt with a black suit.

Ad

In the caption of her Instagram post, the American tennis legend shared her delight at seeing her husband in a kilt.

"Dear Scotland! 💍✨ it was well worth seeing @AlexisOhanian in a kilt! What a stud! ❤️‍🔥Thank you so much. #ScotlandWedding #love #happilyeverafter #newlyweds #weddingguest #kilt," Williams wrote on Instagram on Friday.

In other news, Serena Williams recently announced that she will be launching a new podcast with her elder sister and seven-time Major winner Venus Williams in collaboration with X (formerly Twitter) later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas