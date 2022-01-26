Watch: Serena Williams enjoys dinner with good friend and former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki

Serena Williams recently enjoyed a beautiful night out with her good friend and former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki. The two were spotted having dinner together at a restaurant.

Williams and Wozniacki share an unbreakable bond, with the American even serving as a bridesmaid during the Dane's wedding. The two often post pictures of their activities together on social media to entertain their fans.

On Tuesday, Williams shared a couple of videos on her Instagram story, where she could be seen having some delicious meals with Wozniacki. In the post, the 23-time Grand Slam champion said she would never shy away from eating truffle with the Dane.

"Truffle over Caviar? Plus Caroline Wozniacki, I'll say yes please," Williams captioned the story.

Wozniacki reposted Williams' story on her own Instagram handle, along with a video of the American sitting opposite her in a beautiful blue jacket.

"My focus on the Truffle is ridiculous," wrote Wozniacki.

Wozniacki bid goodbye to the sport after the 2020 Australian Open at the age of just 29.

Serena Williams not part of Australian Open for first time since 2018

Serena Williams at the Australian Open 2020

Serena Williams is not competing at this year's Australian Open, marking the first time since 2018 that she has missed the Melbourne Slam. She was a semi-finalist at the Grand Slam last year, losing to Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

After sustaining a leg injury at Wimbledon last year, Williams called time on her 2021 season. She recently announced that she was not in a position to compete physically and thus decided to withdraw from the Australian Open, a Grand Slam that she has won seven times in her career so far.

"While this is never an easy decision to make, I am not where I need to be physically to compete. Melbourne is one of my favorite cities to visit and I look forward to playing at the AO every year. I will miss seeing the fans, but am excited to return and compete at my highest level," said Williams in a statement.

Interestingly, the Melbourne Slam was the last Major that the American won, back in 2017. She has since appeared in four Grand Slam finals, but has fallen short on each occasion, extending her wait for a record-equaling 24th Slam title.

