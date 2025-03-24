WATCH: Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs erupts in expletive-laden celebration as Lindsey Vonn claims first podium finish since skiing return

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs was over the moon as she witnessed Lindsey Vonn grab a podium finish for the first time since returning to skiing from a five-year retirement. Stubbs has regularly shared her admiration for the 40-year-old American alpine ski racer.

Vonn is considered one of the greatest skiers of all time, but she did not win a podium after her comeback from retirement. She retired in February 2019 and returned to the sport in November 2024. However, in her 13th World Cup race, she finally won a podium in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Sharing a video of her winning race on X and her Instagram Story, Stubbs erupted in an expletive-laden commentary. She dropped several F-bombs as she celebrated Vonn's triumph. On X, she shared the video and captioned it:

"Holy S**t @lindseyvonn excuse the profanity! @TeamUSA #USASki"

Stubbs also shared the video on Instagram and captioned it:

"This is how I really want to commentate! LFG @lindseyvonn come on @nbc let me do a cable show like this"

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs' Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @rennaestubbs)

Previously, Stubbs defended Vonn when she opened up about the criticism she received for returning to compete at 40.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacted to Lindsey Vonn's response to criticism for return

Rennae Stubbs looks on as Serena Williams plays at the 2022 US Open - Source: Getty

After retiring from the sport in 2019, Lindsey Vonn was criticized for making her return at 40. Talking in a press conference, she claimed that she did not deserve such comments.

"I don't think I really deserved the disrespectful comments to the degree that they were given. I of course expected criticism in that, 'Is my knee safe?' That's a valid question. But there were a lot of questions that had to do with me as a person and my psychological state and what life is outside of skiing," Vonn said during a press conference in 2024.

"And that was completely inappropriate and disrespectful and I didn't deserve it. A lot of women my age are really, really happy that I'm doing what I'm doing. It means a lot for them. Just because we're 40 doesn't mean it's over," she added.

Rennae Stubbs shared the American's comments on her Instagram story writing:

"Mic drop"

Stubbs is one of those, who would understand first-hand how a 40-year-old female athlete would feel. She trained one of the greatest tennis players, Serena Williams, at the age of 40.

The Australian doubles specialist guided Williams through the last few events of her career and was also there in the 2022 US Open. In New York that year, the American tennis icon retired with 23 Grand Slam titles, the most for a woman in the Open Era.

