Watch: 'Belief is my inner strong; What's inside me is inside you too" - Serena Williams graces new Gatorade ad

Serena Williams graced a new Gatorade ad which put emphasis on inner belief.

The 40-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion also said "What's inside me is inside you too" in the highly motivational near-one-minute video she posted on her Instagram account.

Williams, who is just one Major title shy of Margaret Court's record, made a comeback to the Grand Slam stage at Wimbledon this year. She went on a near one-year break due to injury before returning to competitive action in doubles in Eastbourne prior to playing in London.

In the ad, Williams is initially seen holding a racket and then tossing a ball as she is donned in a tennis outfit. The commercial was part-animation, and the words "belief," "determination" and "resilience" were given emphasis.

Williams was speaking through a voice-over, with an animated tennis player hitting serves and a backhand shown in-between. The animation was then zoomed out to show a young tennis player at the end of the video.

"What's inside me is inside you too. Belief is my inner strong. I think it's the most important thing. I have to rely on myself. Determination keeps me going again and trying and trying and trying.

"I think there's a moment when everyone's inner strength wavers. Theres no one else I can rely on. I'm out there by myself. If you're prepared, you're going to be confident in those moments. Being prepared for my next challenge. Belief is my inner strong. What's inside me is inside you too," said Williams.

Serena Williams enjoys bathroom selfies with daughter Olympia and husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams kisses daughter Olympia Ohanian as she wins her 73rd title and first since coming back from maternity leave in Auckland 2020.

Serena Williams may have exited in the first round of Wimbledon, but she is enjoying her time off the court.

She recently posted photos of herself with daughter Olympia and another with Olympia and husband Alexis Ohanian with the caption, "Now these are ultimate bathroom selfies."

Williams bowed to Harmony Tan in three sets in just her third opening-round loss at any Grand Slam tournament last week. It was also just her 14th loss at Wimbledon against 98 victories. She won the tournament seven times.

"Today (after her first round loss to Tan), I gave all I could do, you know, today. Maybe tomorrow, I could have given more. Maybe a week ago, I could have given more. But today was what I could do. At some point, you have to be able to be okay with that. And that's all I can do," said Serena Williams after the match.

