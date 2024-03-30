WATCH: Serena Williams and Grigor Dimitrov share a tight embrace following his Miami Open SF win against Alexander Zverev

Serena Williams was in the house to cheer for her good friend Grigor Dimitrov during his three-set semifinal win over Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Miami Open on Friday (March 29). Following the match, the American met the Bulgarian and shared a hearty conversation with him at the campus outside the Hard Rock Stadium.

Dimitrov got off to a great start in his first-ever Miami Open last-four appearance, winning the first set 6-4 after breaking Zverev in the 10th game. The two players then didn't drop serve throughout the second set, needing a tiebreaker to separate the two — which the German won seven points to four.

Grigor Dimitrov produced a clutch performance in the deciding set, breaking the World No. 5 at 3-3 for only the second time in the match with a quick-reflex forehand volley. He didn't look back from there, holding his next two service games to register a 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4 victory in two hours and 39 minutes.

The 11th seed then met up with Serena Williams, who caught the live action at both men's singles semifinal matches in Miami on Friday. The two were clearly enjoying seeing each other after a long time, sharing a brief conversation. Towards the end, they shared a warm hug.

For the uninitiated, Serena Williams and Grigor Dimitrov go way back. Their relationship was a bit rocky in 2013, when the latter was dating her archrival, Maria Sharapova. This is what the 23-time Major winner had to say about the Bulgarian then:

"She's still not going to be invited to the cool parties. And, hey, if she wants to be with the guy with a black heart, go for it."

The two players eventually mended fences, though. Dimitrov even practiced with Williams ahead of the 2018 Australian Open, and the American also did play-by-play commentary for one of his matches on Patrick Mouratoglou's UTS tour in 2021.

Serena Williams congratulated Grigor Dimitrov on his Brisbane International 2024 triumph

Serena Williams is good friends with Grigor Dimitrov these days

More recently, Serena Williams congratulated the 32-year-old after he won the 2024 Brisbane International, which was his first ATP title in more than six years. She reposted TennisTV's congratulatory post with the caption:

"So happy for my brother"

Serena Williams' Instagram story from January 2024

The American also shared her delight in the replies to Dimitrov's Instagram post following his triumph at the ATP 250 tournament, writing:

"YESSSSSSSS BRO!!!! 👏👏👏👏"

Grigor Dimitrov, meanwhile, will face Jannik Sinner in the final of the Miami Open on Sunday (March 31). The Bulgarian's only ATP Masters 1000 title came at the 2017 Cincinnati Open. He comes into the match against the World No. 3 with a 1-2 disadvantage in their head-to-head meetings.

