Watch: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares a video of their first dance

Serena Williams was hit with a wave of nostalgia recently as she fondly looked back on a video of her and Alexis Ohanian's first dance. Ohanian has now shared footage of the same.

He followed up on Williams' musings last week by making the intimate clip public. The duo can be seen having a great time as they display their sizzling chemistry while on-lookers cheer them on.

Williams called the first dance quite romantic, and it was very evident by looking at the video. The 23-time Major champion and Ohanian looked extremely comfortable with each other as they set the dance floor on fire with their smooth moves.

Serena Williams @serenawilliams This morning I watched Alexis and I rehearsal video of our first dance. So romantic and so much love. It's nice to go down memory lane

It wasn't surprising to see them look back fondly upon the occasion, as they celebrated five years of marriage last month.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian recently celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian recently celebrated five happy years of marriage. The couple got engaged on December 16, 2016, when he proposed to the tennis icon in Rome. They publicly announced their engagement later that month in a Reddit post.

Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open by defeating sister Venus Williams in the final shortly after and soon revealed that she was pregnant with their first child. She gave birth to their daughter Olympia in September and tied the knot with Ohanian on November 16, in New Orleans.

Ohanian shared a lovely tribute to Williams on Instagram to mark their fifth wedding anniversary, stating that it was their best yet.

"This is late for our Anniversary, but it's been quite a week. We had a lovely day together and @serenawilliams and I agreed this was our best Anniversary yet. I'm lucky to have an amazing partner in this journey. It hasn't all been easy, but making that commitment to Serena and Olympia on 11.16.17 will always be one of my best life decisions. It wasn't just an amazing weekend in New Orleans, it was the day I became a Man. Grateful for everything our little family is building together," Alexis Ohanian wrote."

Williams has juggled her personal and professional life since becoming a mother but finally retired from tennis earlier this year. She played the final match of her career at the US Open, losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

