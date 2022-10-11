Watch: Serena Williams jams and dances to Selena's famous song 'Bidi Bidi Bom Bom' while vacationing in Mexico

Serena Williams seems to be making the most of her 'evolution' from tennis. The American tennis legend has been holidaying with family in Mexico for the past few days and recently showed off her dance moves during a party with her sisters and friends.

Williams danced and sang along to the famous 1990s song 'Bidi Bidi Bom Bom' by artist Selena. Williams took to Instagram to post a video of the same and even joked that she was enjoying herself so much that she felt like 'Selena' instead of 'Serena.'

"Loving my baby bride to be so much. So much I thought I was Selena for a moment and not Serena. I could never do her justice. All grown up," Williams wrote on Instagram.

Williams' performance on the dance floor drew many reactions from fans and fellow players, with Eugenie Bouchard suggesting that "retirement looks great" for Serena Williams.

The 41-year-old was also joined by Venus Williams on her Mexico trip. The older Williams sister has been bonding with her niece and Serena Williams' daughter Olympia during their vacation.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to flow in for Serena Williams after she retired from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open. Most recently, she was among the women who were honored at the Fleurs de Villes FEMMES, a floral show held in Manhattan's Hudson Yards.

"Serena paved the way for motherhood and to still be an athlete" - Martina Navratilova on Serena Williams

2022 US Open - Day 1

Martina Navratilova recently showered praise on Serena Williams for inspiring female athletes to prolong their careers even after becoming mothers. Navratilova said that for many years, female athletes had to choose between motherhood and their careers, but Williams proved that both these major aspects of life can be managed together.

"For women it was either-or, but now Serena proved you can have both," Navratilova said during an interview with CNN en Espanol.

"There are plenty of other mothers on the tour who have done really well. The biggest reason we didn’t see it – there are a couple – the care wasn’t there, the money wasn’t there, and also women just chose to have babies and then they didn’t come back. But now I think Serena kind of paved the way for motherhood and to still be an athlete."

Williams famously won the 2017 Australian Open while nine weeks pregnant. She played on tour for five years after giving birth to Olympia, making multiple Grand Slam finals in the process.

Poll : 0 votes